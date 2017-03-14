Erdogan says apology from Netherlands not enough, further sanctions may follow

  • Search form

Reuters, AP
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by Health Minister Recep Akdag, greets the audience during a meeting in Ankara on Tuesday. (Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via Reuters)
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters in Istanbul on March 11, 2017. (Kayhan Ozer/Pool Photo via AP)
A Dutch riot policeman tries to get his dog to let go of a man after riots broke out during a pro-Erdogan demonstration at the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Sunday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, speaks during an interview with A Haber television in Istanbul, late Monday. (Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Press Service, Pool Photo via AP)
ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday a diplomatic row with the Netherlands could not be dismissed with an apology, and that further actions could be taken, after Turkey on Monday suspended high-level diplomatic ties with the Dutch.
Speaking at an event in Ankara, Erdogan also accused German Chancellor Angela Merkel of attacking Turkey the same way Dutch police used dogs and water cannon to Turkish disperse protesters outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.
Erdogan said Merkel was “no different from the Netherlands,” and urged emigre Turks to not vote for “the government and the racists” in upcoming European elections.
Turkey has suspended high-level diplomatic relations with the Netherlands after Dutch authorities prevented its ministers from speaking at rallies of expatriate Turks in order to drum up support for an April referendum to grant Erdogan’s office sweeping powers, deepening the row between the two NATO allies.
In an interview with Haber television in Istanbul late Monday, Erdogan held the Netherlands responsible for a massacre during the Bosnian war in the 1990s.
"We know the Netherlands' understanding of civilization and morality from its role in the Srebrenica genocide," he said.
Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus has said the sanctions Turkey had slapped on the Netherlands would apply until the Netherlands takes steps “to redress” the actions that Ankara sees as a grave insult.
“There is a crisis and a very deep one. We didn’t create this crisis or bring it to this stage,” Kurtulmus said. “Those who did have to take steps to redress the situation.”
Erdogan's government also advised parliament to withdraw from a Dutch-Turkish friendship group.

