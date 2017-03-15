Environmental protection meetings begin in Amman

AMMAN: Committee meetings of the Ministerial Council of the Regional Organization for the Conservation of the Environment of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden (PERSGA), in preparation for its 17th session, began on Tuesday in Amman, Jordan, in the presence of representatives of member states.

The Saudi delegation was headed by Dr. Khalil Al-Thaqafi, president of the General Authority for Meteorology and Environmental Protection.

He stressed in his speech that the preservation of the marine environment and its assets is a priority because of their critical importance to people’s lives as an indispensable water resource, and to economic, commercial and tourism stability.

Saudi Arabia “is intent on continuing its efforts to further support the organization (PERSGA) to help it achieve its goals to consolidate sustainable development in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, the Gulf region and the Oman Sea, because these regions are uniquely characterized with biodiversity unparalleled in the world, besides being a very important natural wealth and heritage for the countries of the region,” Al-Thaqafi said.

He added that Saudi Arabia seeks to promote regional action to ensure the preservation of marine resources.

He said under this framework, Saudi Arabia initiated the ratification of conventions and protocols to combat marine pollution, protect the marine environment from land-based activities, preserve biodiversity and create networks of marine-protected areas.

“The Kingdom signed protocols for regional cooperation for the exchange of experts and equipment for marine emergencies, and cooperates with regional bodies and organizations specialized in the protection of the marine environment on an ongoing basis to develop a legislation system that facilitates coordination and cooperation among countries of the region,” he added.

He said the Kingdom has developed national plans against pollution by oil and other harmful substances, established a marine emergency framework and coastal zone management for the conservation of natural resources, and worked to develop frameworks and procedures to deal with all actions affecting the marine environment.

Al-Thaqafi said Saudi Vision 2030 placed the environment and sustainable development as a key objective, and emphasized optimal investment in water resources via the rational use of water, the use of treated water, the protection of beaches and nature reserves, and waste management.

This is clearly reflected in the promising initiatives endorsed by the government in various environmental areas, he added.

