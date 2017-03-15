  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Environmental protection meetings begin in Amman

ARAB NEWS |
AMMAN: Committee meetings of the Ministerial Council of the Regional Organization for the Conservation of the Environment of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden (PERSGA), in preparation for its 17th session, began on Tuesday in Amman, Jordan, in the presence of representatives of member states.
The Saudi delegation was headed by Dr. Khalil Al-Thaqafi, president of the General Authority for Meteorology and Environmental Protection.
He stressed in his speech that the preservation of the marine environment and its assets is a priority because of their critical importance to people’s lives as an indispensable water resource, and to economic, commercial and tourism stability.
Saudi Arabia “is intent on continuing its efforts to further support the organization (PERSGA) to help it achieve its goals to consolidate sustainable development in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, the Gulf region and the Oman Sea, because these regions are uniquely characterized with biodiversity unparalleled in the world, besides being a very important natural wealth and heritage for the countries of the region,” Al-Thaqafi said.
He added that Saudi Arabia seeks to promote regional action to ensure the preservation of marine resources.
He said under this framework, Saudi Arabia initiated the ratification of conventions and protocols to combat marine pollution, protect the marine environment from land-based activities, preserve biodiversity and create networks of marine-protected areas.
“The Kingdom signed protocols for regional cooperation for the exchange of experts and equipment for marine emergencies, and cooperates with regional bodies and organizations specialized in the protection of the marine environment on an ongoing basis to develop a legislation system that facilitates coordination and cooperation among countries of the region,” he added.
He said the Kingdom has developed national plans against pollution by oil and other harmful substances, established a marine emergency framework and coastal zone management for the conservation of natural resources, and worked to develop frameworks and procedures to deal with all actions affecting the marine environment.
Al-Thaqafi said Saudi Vision 2030 placed the environment and sustainable development as a key objective, and emphasized optimal investment in water resources via the rational use of water, the use of treated water, the protection of beaches and nature reserves, and waste management.
This is clearly reflected in the promising initiatives endorsed by the government in various environmental areas, he added.
AMMAN: Committee meetings of the Ministerial Council of the Regional Organization for the Conservation of the Environment of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden (PERSGA), in preparation for its 17th session, began on Tuesday in Amman, Jordan, in the presence of representatives of member states.
The Saudi delegation was headed by Dr. Khalil Al-Thaqafi, president of the General Authority for Meteorology and Environmental Protection.
He stressed in his speech that the preservation of the marine environment and its assets is a priority because of their critical importance to people’s lives as an indispensable water resource, and to economic, commercial and tourism stability.
Saudi Arabia “is intent on continuing its efforts to further support the organization (PERSGA) to help it achieve its goals to consolidate sustainable development in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, the Gulf region and the Oman Sea, because these regions are uniquely characterized with biodiversity unparalleled in the world, besides being a very important natural wealth and heritage for the countries of the region,” Al-Thaqafi said.
He added that Saudi Arabia seeks to promote regional action to ensure the preservation of marine resources.
He said under this framework, Saudi Arabia initiated the ratification of conventions and protocols to combat marine pollution, protect the marine environment from land-based activities, preserve biodiversity and create networks of marine-protected areas.
“The Kingdom signed protocols for regional cooperation for the exchange of experts and equipment for marine emergencies, and cooperates with regional bodies and organizations specialized in the protection of the marine environment on an ongoing basis to develop a legislation system that facilitates coordination and cooperation among countries of the region,” he added.
He said the Kingdom has developed national plans against pollution by oil and other harmful substances, established a marine emergency framework and coastal zone management for the conservation of natural resources, and worked to develop frameworks and procedures to deal with all actions affecting the marine environment.
Al-Thaqafi said Saudi Vision 2030 placed the environment and sustainable development as a key objective, and emphasized optimal investment in water resources via the rational use of water, the use of treated water, the protection of beaches and nature reserves, and waste management.
This is clearly reflected in the promising initiatives endorsed by the government in various environmental areas, he added.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

‘You represent your country here’ King Salman tells students as he leaves Japan

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman left Japan on Wednesday, after an official visit, and sent a...

GCC traffic week opens in Riyadh

RIYADH: Abdullah bin Majdu Al-Qarni kicked off the 31 GCC Traffic Week from the capital early this...

‘You represent your country here’ King Salman tells students as he leaves Japan
GCC traffic week opens in Riyadh
Saudi Interior Ministry: Bribery is a crime that carries heavy penalty
Environmental protection meetings begin in Amman
Border guards thwart hashish smuggling attempt at Jazan border
Saudi Arabia pledges technical support to Lanka in desalination projects
Latest News
Players floored as Aussie game turns ugly
Puerto Rico stuns champion Dominican Republic in WBC
Ovechkin breaks scoring drought, Capitals beat Wild 4-2
Warriors hold off Sixers to end three-game skid
Philippine vice president slams drug war
‘You represent your country here’ King Salman tells students as he leaves Japan
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News