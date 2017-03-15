  • Search form

  'I'm coming for you:' Whoopi Goldberg blasts fake Trump story

’I’m coming for you:’ Whoopi Goldberg blasts fake Trump story

Associated Press |
Whoopi Goldberg is blasting a fake-news website. (AP)
NEW YORK: Whoopi Goldberg is blasting a fake-news website that ran a story she claims “endangered” her life.
The host of ABC’s “The View” on Monday condemned a story that circulated last week falsely claiming that she said Navy SEAL widow Carryn Owens appeared at President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress for the “attention.”
Goldberg said this “horrible lie” jeopardized many great relationships she has with vets and their spouses and that it “endangered” her family’s life and her own.
The Underground Report, which has removed the story, calls itself “a news and political satire web publication” reporting “often in semi-real or mostly fictitious ways.”
Unsatisfied with that fine-print disclaimer, Goldberg vowed to take legal action against the Underground Report writer, warning, “I’m gonna get my lawyer and I’m coming for you.”
