Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammad posts stunning pictures of Africa trip

DUBAI: The ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum has posted a series of photos to his Instagram account detailing his trip to an unknown African country.



In the colorful photos that rival those of any intrepid travel blogger, Sheikh Mohammad can be seen engaging with locals and spending time with the wildlife of the area.





The ruler, who is wearing a traditional kandura in the photos, is also snapped walking through rocky plains and kneeling by a river.

Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nayhan posted a photo of the Dubai ruler next to a bird with the caption: “When the concept of communication extends to the environment around us, we will see its effects in all our surroundings, love, companionship and kindness. Congratulations to us for our leadership.”



The trip comes two days after Sheikh Mohammad donated 100 tons of relief to cyclone-hit Madagascar in a specially-chartered aircraft.