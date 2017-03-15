US sheriff makes game show out of catching criminals

MIAMI:A sheriff in Florida has made a game show out of hunting down fugitives.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County spins a wheel featuring the names and photos of people who are wanted by the police, and wherever it stops, that person is the so-called winner.

These weekly episodes of “Wheel of Fugitive” are broadcast on Facebook and the general public is asked to phone in any tips they have on the whereabouts of the fugitive selected by the wheel.

The technique is modeled after a popular American game show called “Wheel of Fortune,” in which a wheel is also spun as part of a process in which contestants try to guess the letters of a hidden phrase.

The sheriff, whose county is in west-central coastal Florida, has been doing this for 18 months and says it is a big help in catching fugitives.

“The idea came from wanting to have an effective program that was entertaining, which would engage our citizens in helping us protect our community,” Ivey told AFP.



Viewers do in fact provide tips and sometimes fugitives surrender when they see themselves on the program, he said Wednesday.

Ivey said the videos have been viewed thousands of times and get many “likes” on Facebook as well as comments, generally supportive ones.

“We receive a lot of tips from our citizens and even family members of the fugitives about where we can find them,” said the sheriff.

“The community loves it, the fugitives hate it and it’s working to get bad people off our streets,” he added.