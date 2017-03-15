  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Syrian Kurds rock the runway, revive traditions

Offbeat

Syrian Kurds rock the runway, revive traditions

AFP |
Efin Hissu, a Syrian-Kurdish woman poses on the catwalk during a fashion show displaying a range of traditional Kurdish attire in Qamishli. (AFP)
QAMISHLI, Syria: In a shimmering dress, Efin Hissu strides confidently down a runway to the beat of Kurdish music at a fashion show in northeast Syria showcasing a revival of the minority’s traditional clothing.
Her outfit is a riot of contrasting patterns, starting with her full-length gown, a sienna shade overlaid with a delicate leaf-like pattern in dark brown and gold thread.
Over the dress is a black jacket, heavily embroidered in gold, and over her head and shoulders is a black, white and yellow headscarf held in place by a gold headpiece with dangling coins.
Such an outfit would not have been seen in public in Syria’s Kurdish regions in years past, under restrictions on the minority that also banned their language and denied them Syrian nationality.
But after Syria’s uprising began in March 2011, the government first relaxed some restrictions and then in 2012 withdrew most of its forces from Kurdish-majority areas in the country’s north.
In the wake of the withdrawal, the Kurdish community, who made up around 15 percent of Syria’s pre-war population, has worked to revive its language and culture, including its sartorial traditions.
“This show is the first of its kind,” said Medea Akko, 25, who helped supervise the fashion show held in the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli.
“Our goal is to counter the marginalization of Kurdish clothing and to introduce it to society and the world,” she added.
“Before the Syrian revolution, we couldn’t even say that we were Kurds, but now the situation is different — I can wear my clothes and speak Kurdish in our streets and our cities.”
“Some people think that Kurdish clothing enhances beauty,” Akko told AFP.
“And I feel like I’m a queen when I wear Kurdish clothing.”
The show was sponsored by a local political party and featured 15 women and seven men modelling a range of traditional attire.
It culminated with the arrival of a model in a traditional bridal outfit: a red robe with a heavy gold necklace and a diaphanous red veil.
QAMISHLI, Syria: In a shimmering dress, Efin Hissu strides confidently down a runway to the beat of Kurdish music at a fashion show in northeast Syria showcasing a revival of the minority’s traditional clothing.
Her outfit is a riot of contrasting patterns, starting with her full-length gown, a sienna shade overlaid with a delicate leaf-like pattern in dark brown and gold thread.
Over the dress is a black jacket, heavily embroidered in gold, and over her head and shoulders is a black, white and yellow headscarf held in place by a gold headpiece with dangling coins.
Such an outfit would not have been seen in public in Syria’s Kurdish regions in years past, under restrictions on the minority that also banned their language and denied them Syrian nationality.
But after Syria’s uprising began in March 2011, the government first relaxed some restrictions and then in 2012 withdrew most of its forces from Kurdish-majority areas in the country’s north.
In the wake of the withdrawal, the Kurdish community, who made up around 15 percent of Syria’s pre-war population, has worked to revive its language and culture, including its sartorial traditions.
“This show is the first of its kind,” said Medea Akko, 25, who helped supervise the fashion show held in the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli.
“Our goal is to counter the marginalization of Kurdish clothing and to introduce it to society and the world,” she added.
“Before the Syrian revolution, we couldn’t even say that we were Kurds, but now the situation is different — I can wear my clothes and speak Kurdish in our streets and our cities.”
“Some people think that Kurdish clothing enhances beauty,” Akko told AFP.
“And I feel like I’m a queen when I wear Kurdish clothing.”
The show was sponsored by a local political party and featured 15 women and seven men modelling a range of traditional attire.
It culminated with the arrival of a model in a traditional bridal outfit: a red robe with a heavy gold necklace and a diaphanous red veil.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Syrian Kurds rock the runway, revive traditions

QAMISHLI, Syria: In a shimmering dress, Efin Hissu strides confidently down a runway to the beat of...

Mischa Barton threatens legal action over sex tape

LOS ANGELES: Actress Mischa Barton is the victim of “revenge pornography,” her attorney said...

Syrian Kurds rock the runway, revive traditions
Mischa Barton threatens legal action over sex tape
US sheriff makes game show out of catching criminals
Ben Affleck says he’s undergone treatment for alcoholism
’I’m coming for you:’ Whoopi Goldberg blasts fake Trump story
Carmen Soliman to sing for Disney’s princess Moana
Latest News
Art Dubai: Where the world comes to paint the town red 
Only Saudi gallery at Art Dubai 2017 boasts unexpected art
Get on your dancing shoes: Art Dubai 2017 puts on a show
Analysis: China and Saudi Arabia: Reinvigorating ties
Saudi-China business talks to boost trade and investment — official
KSRelief sends 10 tons of medical aid to fight cholera in Iraq
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News