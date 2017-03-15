  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Cathay Pacific posts 1st annual loss since 2008

The Associated Press |
A Cathay Pacific Cargo aircraft takes off from the international airport in Hong Kong on Wednesday. (AFP)
HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific Airways has posted its first annual loss in almost a decade, blaming it on tough competition from rival airlines, slowing Chinese economic growth and a stronger currency.
The airline said Wednesday that it lost HK$575 million ($74 million) in 2016 compared with a HK$6 billion profit the year before.
The last time Cathay, Hong Kong’s biggest airline, had an unprofitable year was in 2008, when it lost HK$8.6 billion.
Revenue fell 9.4 percent to HK$92.7 billion.
The company said that “intense and increasing competition with other airlines was the most important factor” affecting its financial results.
It also was buffeted by economic factors including China’s slowdown, fewer tourists visiting Hong Kong and a stronger Hong Kong dollar, which is pegged to the US dollar. The airline said a stronger dollar makes the city more costly for visitors and reduces profits earned in other currencies when they are converted back.
“We expect the operating environment in 2017 to remain challenging,” Chairman John Slosar said in a statement.
The airline benefited from lower crude oil prices, which reduced fuel costs, its single biggest expense, by 15 percent. Revenue at its cargo business shrank 13.2 percent, with demand particularly weak on routes to Europe.
HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific Airways has posted its first annual loss in almost a decade, blaming it on tough competition from rival airlines, slowing Chinese economic growth and a stronger currency.
The airline said Wednesday that it lost HK$575 million ($74 million) in 2016 compared with a HK$6 billion profit the year before.
The last time Cathay, Hong Kong’s biggest airline, had an unprofitable year was in 2008, when it lost HK$8.6 billion.
Revenue fell 9.4 percent to HK$92.7 billion.
The company said that “intense and increasing competition with other airlines was the most important factor” affecting its financial results.
It also was buffeted by economic factors including China’s slowdown, fewer tourists visiting Hong Kong and a stronger Hong Kong dollar, which is pegged to the US dollar. The airline said a stronger dollar makes the city more costly for visitors and reduces profits earned in other currencies when they are converted back.
“We expect the operating environment in 2017 to remain challenging,” Chairman John Slosar said in a statement.
The airline benefited from lower crude oil prices, which reduced fuel costs, its single biggest expense, by 15 percent. Revenue at its cargo business shrank 13.2 percent, with demand particularly weak on routes to Europe.

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Chinese premier warns US against ‘trade war’

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday warned the US against starting a trade war, while...

Cathay Pacific posts 1st annual loss since 2008

HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific Airways has posted its first annual loss in almost a decade, blaming it...

Joyalukkas partners with Gulf Air for loyalty rewards
InterContinental Riyadh to host French food festival
Allergan celebrates commitment to KSA with new entity inaugural
Petro Rabigh appoints Tawuniya as its medical insurance provider
Al Faleh Sports taps TRAX for work cycle competency
TOUS 2016 sales grow as company continues global expansion
Latest News
Art Dubai: Where the world comes to paint the town red 
Only Saudi gallery at Art Dubai 2017 boasts unexpected art
Get on your dancing shoes: Art Dubai 2017 puts on a show
Analysis: China and Saudi Arabia: Reinvigorating ties
Saudi-China business talks to boost trade and investment — official
KSRelief sends 10 tons of medical aid to fight cholera in Iraq
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News