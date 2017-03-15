Cameroon, Kingdom sign transportation deal

RIYADH: A 10-member delegation headed by Cameroon’s Transport Minister Edgard Alain Mebe Ngo’o visited Saudi Arabia to sign an air services agreement.

He was accompanied by Iya Tidjani, Cameroon’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia; Ernest Dikoum, director general of the Aeronautical Authority; and Avomo Assoumou, director general of Camair Co., among others.

Ngo’o conveyed the thanks and greetings of Cameroonian President Paul Biya to King Salman, and gifts were exchanged between the two sides.

A Cameroon Embassy spokesperson said officials of Saudi Airlines (Saudia) and Camair will meet to discuss implementation of the agreement, the first between the two countries since the establishment of bilateral relations in 1963.

It is expected to open up new economic opportunities between Cameroon and Saudi Arabia, and to boost bilateral trade because it will pave the way for faster, more efficient transport of products to and from Cameroon.

The spokesperson said the agreement will strengthen bilateral cooperation and allow greater flexibility in the movement of passengers, including Haj and Umrah pilgrims. In 2014 and 2015, 4,500 Cameroonian pilgrims traveled to the Kingdom to perform Haj.