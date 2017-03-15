Saudi Labor Ministry announces plan to professionalize non-profit sector jobs

RIYADH: The Ministry of Labor and Social Development said it will professionalize the main occupations in the non-profit sector and add 60,000 job opportunities, Al-Madinah newspaper reported Wednesday.

Ministry Undersecretary Salem Al-Daini was quoted by the newspaper as saying initiatives will be launched with the aim of training 50 percent of those working in the sector by 2020.

He said the ministry also aims to ensure all private charitable societies adhere to the ministry’s developed governance system by 2020.

The ministry will also have those working in social development centers trained on the concepts and tools of governance and will carry out inspections to make sure private societies are committed to implementing the standards of governance.

He said the governance standards for private entities are drafted and developed as per the Private Societies and Institutions System, by law and in accordance with the best international practices, adding that applying the standards will improve the sector and increase opportunities. It will also help to identify shortcomings and lead to the sustainable success of private societies.

A survey by the King Khaled Charitable Society that included non-profit organizations in different parts of the country concluded that 54 percent of the participants thought the sector would not be able to increase its contribution to the national gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.