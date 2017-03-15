  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

KSRelief sends 10 tons of medical aid to fight cholera in Iraq

ARAB NEWS |
King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief (KSRelief) officials supervise the delivery of more than 10 tons of medical supplies to fight a cholera outbreak in Iraq. (SPA)

RIYADH: Saudi aircraft landed Tuesday at Baghdad International Airport with more than 10 tons of medical supplies to fight a cholera outbreak in Iraq, on the orders of King Salman.
A specialized team from the King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief (KSRelief) supervised the delivery in the presence of the consul at the Saudi Embassy in Baghdad, Salah Al-Hatlani.
The medical aid comes in response to a call by the World Health Organization (WHO) concerning the cholera outbreak.
Dr. Ghada Al-Shammari, a member of the health and environment committee in the Iraqi Parliament, said the aid will be distributed to displaced Iraqis.
“This is a message and initiative by Saudi Arabia, known for its humanitarian stand with all neighboring countries in any kind of crisis,” said Al-Shammari.
She emphasized the importance of the medical aid, which came in a timely manner given that the Iraqi Health Ministry urgently requested this type of aid. She said the Kingdom has already provided 315 tons of relief and shelter materials.

