KSRelief sends 10 tons of medical aid to fight cholera in Iraq

RIYADH: Saudi aircraft landed Tuesday at Baghdad International Airport with more than 10 tons of medical supplies to fight a cholera outbreak in Iraq, on the orders of King Salman.

A specialized team from the King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief (KSRelief) supervised the delivery in the presence of the consul at the Saudi Embassy in Baghdad, Salah Al-Hatlani.

The medical aid comes in response to a call by the World Health Organization (WHO) concerning the cholera outbreak.

Dr. Ghada Al-Shammari, a member of the health and environment committee in the Iraqi Parliament, said the aid will be distributed to displaced Iraqis.

“This is a message and initiative by Saudi Arabia, known for its humanitarian stand with all neighboring countries in any kind of crisis,” said Al-Shammari.

She emphasized the importance of the medical aid, which came in a timely manner given that the Iraqi Health Ministry urgently requested this type of aid. She said the Kingdom has already provided 315 tons of relief and shelter materials.