Saudi-China business talks to boost trade and investment — official

RIYADH: The meeting of the Saudi-China Business Council in Beijing on Thursday is expected to help boost trade and investment between the Kingdom and China, an official has said.
Abdullah Al-Mobty, chairman of the council, told Arab News that the business talks will coincide with King Salman’s visit to Beijing.
Al-Mobty said the discussions at the bilateral business talks will focus on cooperation in a number of areas, such as the Silk Road Economic Belt, part of a wider initiative of integrating trade and investment in Eurasia.
The trade volume between China and the Kingdom in 2016 was $42.36 billion, a decline of 18 percent on the previous year.

