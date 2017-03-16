  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Turkey ‘expels Dutch cows’ amid diplomatic crisis

World

Turkey ‘expels Dutch cows’ amid diplomatic crisis

AFP |
Turkey’s red meat association has ordered a consignment of prize Dutch cattle to be sent back to the Netherlands. (AFP)

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s red meat association has ordered a consignment of prize Dutch cattle to be sent back to the Netherlands, saying it no longer wants to farm the cows due to the diplomatic crisis between the countries.
Bulent Tunc, the head of the Turkish Association of Red Meat Producers, told Turkish media that a symbolic consignment of 40 Holstein Friesian cattle was already being sent back to the Netherlands.
“The Dutch Holstein cows have become very common in our country. But this breed is starting to cause serious problems,” he told the Anadolu news agency.
“In future we do not want animal products from Holland. The first batch of Holsteins have been loaded and we will send them back,” he added.
He said Turkey should start focusing on breeding its own cattle. “We have our own quality breeds,” he said.
Tunc later told the Hurriyet daily that a symbolic number of 40 cattle had been loaded for sending back to Holland from the Biga dairy production site in the western Canakkale province.
“If they don’t accept them back then we will distribute the cuts” after slaughter, he added.
Turkey and the Netherlands are going through their most explosive crisis after The Hague blocked Turkish ministers from holding rallies to back constitutional changes expanding Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s powers.
Turkey has suspended high-level relations with The Netherlands and blocked its ambassador — currently outside the country — from returning to his post.
The government has also said economic sanctions could be imposed against the Netherlands — a key trade partner and investor — but has not given details.

Related Articles

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s red meat association has ordered a consignment of prize Dutch cattle to be sent back to the Netherlands, saying it no longer wants to farm the cows due to the diplomatic crisis between the countries.
Bulent Tunc, the head of the Turkish Association of Red Meat Producers, told Turkish media that a symbolic consignment of 40 Holstein Friesian cattle was already being sent back to the Netherlands.
“The Dutch Holstein cows have become very common in our country. But this breed is starting to cause serious problems,” he told the Anadolu news agency.
“In future we do not want animal products from Holland. The first batch of Holsteins have been loaded and we will send them back,” he added.
He said Turkey should start focusing on breeding its own cattle. “We have our own quality breeds,” he said.
Tunc later told the Hurriyet daily that a symbolic number of 40 cattle had been loaded for sending back to Holland from the Biga dairy production site in the western Canakkale province.
“If they don’t accept them back then we will distribute the cuts” after slaughter, he added.
Turkey and the Netherlands are going through their most explosive crisis after The Hague blocked Turkish ministers from holding rallies to back constitutional changes expanding Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s powers.
Turkey has suspended high-level relations with The Netherlands and blocked its ambassador — currently outside the country — from returning to his post.
The government has also said economic sanctions could be imposed against the Netherlands — a key trade partner and investor — but has not given details.

Tags: Netherlands Turkey

Comments

MORE FROM World

Trump slashes foreign aid in ‘hard power’ budget blueprint

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump proposed drastic cuts in spending on the arts, science,...

Queen authorizes British PM to begin Brexit

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II gave royal assent on Thursday to a bill empowering British Prime...

Trump slashes foreign aid in ‘hard power’ budget blueprint
Queen authorizes British PM to begin Brexit
Several injured in shooting at French school: sources
One hurt in letter bomb blast at IMF Paris office
European relief as Dutch snub ‘siren song’ of far-right
Angelina Jolie defends UN, decries ‘tide of nationalism’
Latest News
China, Saudi Arabia eye $65bn in deals as king visits
Smith, Maxwell power Australia to 299-4
Oblak stars in stalemate as Atletico progress
Monaco, Bakayoko deliver City knockout blow
Africa elects new football chief after three decades
Kyrgios stuns Djokovic again; Federer races past Nadal
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News