  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Art & Culture
  • Actor Kal Penn posts scripts revealing Hollywood’s Indian stereotypes

Art & Culture

Actor Kal Penn posts scripts revealing Hollywood’s Indian stereotypes

Arab News |
US actor Kal Penn has tweeted snaps of audition scripts he has received. (AP)

DUBAI: US actor Kal Penn has tweeted snaps of audition scripts he has received over the course of his career in a bid to highlight the stereotypes he believes Indian actors face in Hollywood.
The examples include scripts from much-loved shows like “Sabrina The Teenage Witch” and “King of Queens.”
Penn, an Indian-American actor who is known for his roles on “How I Met Your Mother” and “Harold & Kumar get the Munchies,” also said he “got into it” with one TV show about “why he (the character) had to have an accent.”
“Friggin King of Queens man! I used to love that show until I got to audition for it lol,” Penn captioned one of the tweets.
Penn also recalled experiences where he was asked to put on a stronger Indian accent, which he said meant casting directors “wanted Apu,” a reference to “The Simpsons” character.
The scripts included calls for a “Gandhi lookalike,” “snake charmer” and “Pakistani computer geek … in a perpetual state of perspiration.”
To wrap up the tweeting spree, Penn concluded: “There are too many in this stack to tweet. I’ll be here all day.”

DUBAI: US actor Kal Penn has tweeted snaps of audition scripts he has received over the course of his career in a bid to highlight the stereotypes he believes Indian actors face in Hollywood.
The examples include scripts from much-loved shows like “Sabrina The Teenage Witch” and “King of Queens.”
Penn, an Indian-American actor who is known for his roles on “How I Met Your Mother” and “Harold & Kumar get the Munchies,” also said he “got into it” with one TV show about “why he (the character) had to have an accent.”
“Friggin King of Queens man! I used to love that show until I got to audition for it lol,” Penn captioned one of the tweets.
Penn also recalled experiences where he was asked to put on a stronger Indian accent, which he said meant casting directors “wanted Apu,” a reference to “The Simpsons” character.
The scripts included calls for a “Gandhi lookalike,” “snake charmer” and “Pakistani computer geek … in a perpetual state of perspiration.”
To wrap up the tweeting spree, Penn concluded: “There are too many in this stack to tweet. I’ll be here all day.”

Comments

MORE FROM Art & Culture

Actor Kal Penn posts scripts revealing Hollywood’s Indian stereotypes

DUBAI: US actor Kal Penn has tweeted snaps of audition scripts he has received over the course...

Art Dubai paints picture of diverse culture

Diversity is a buzzword on the cultural scene this year. Take the fact that “Moonlight” nabbed...

Actor Kal Penn posts scripts revealing Hollywood’s Indian stereotypes
Art Dubai paints picture of diverse culture
Only Saudi gallery at Art Dubai 2017 boasts unexpected art
Get on your dancing shoes: Art Dubai 2017 puts on a show
Disney seeks actors for live-action remake of ‘Aladdin’
What to do, where to do it: A handy guide to Dubai’s Art Season
Latest News
China, Saudi Arabia eye $65bn in deals as king visits
Smith, Maxwell power Australia to 299-4
Oblak stars in stalemate as Atletico progress
Monaco, Bakayoko deliver City knockout blow
Africa elects new football chief after three decades
Kyrgios stuns Djokovic again; Federer races past Nadal
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News