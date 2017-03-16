Actor Kal Penn posts scripts revealing Hollywood’s Indian stereotypes

DUBAI: US actor Kal Penn has tweeted snaps of audition scripts he has received over the course of his career in a bid to highlight the stereotypes he believes Indian actors face in Hollywood.

The examples include scripts from much-loved shows like “Sabrina The Teenage Witch” and “King of Queens.”

Penn, an Indian-American actor who is known for his roles on “How I Met Your Mother” and “Harold & Kumar get the Munchies,” also said he “got into it” with one TV show about “why he (the character) had to have an accent.”

“Friggin King of Queens man! I used to love that show until I got to audition for it lol,” Penn captioned one of the tweets.

Penn also recalled experiences where he was asked to put on a stronger Indian accent, which he said meant casting directors “wanted Apu,” a reference to “The Simpsons” character.

The scripts included calls for a “Gandhi lookalike,” “snake charmer” and “Pakistani computer geek … in a perpetual state of perspiration.”

To wrap up the tweeting spree, Penn concluded: “There are too many in this stack to tweet. I’ll be here all day.”

