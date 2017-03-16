  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • New Zealand river given human rights after more than century-long fight

Offbeat

New Zealand river given human rights after more than century-long fight

Arab News |
Britain’s Prince Harry (2nd R) took a canoe ride along the Whanganui river, the third longest in New Zealand, on a trip to the country in May 2015 (AFP)

DUBAI: It was the longest-running litigation in New Zealand’s history but now, the country’s Whanganui River on its North Island will be treated as a human being in the eyes of the law.
US news site Mashable reports that a group of Māori people known as the Whanganui Iwi have been fighting for their relationship with the river to be legally recognized since the 1870s.
The bill which affords the river human rights was passed on Wednesday, meaning it will now have the duties, rights and liabilities of a legal person and can be represented in court.
“I know the initial inclination of some people will say it’s pretty strange to give a natural resource a legal personality,” Treaty Negotiations Minister Chris Finlayson said in an interview with the New Zealand Herald.
“But it’s no stranger than family trusts, or companies or incorporated societies.
“This legislation recognizes the deep spiritual connection between the Whanganui Iwi and its ancestral river and creates a strong platform for the future of Whanganui River,” Finlayson added in a statement.

Related Articles

DUBAI: It was the longest-running litigation in New Zealand’s history but now, the country’s Whanganui River on its North Island will be treated as a human being in the eyes of the law.
US news site Mashable reports that a group of Māori people known as the Whanganui Iwi have been fighting for their relationship with the river to be legally recognized since the 1870s.
The bill which affords the river human rights was passed on Wednesday, meaning it will now have the duties, rights and liabilities of a legal person and can be represented in court.
“I know the initial inclination of some people will say it’s pretty strange to give a natural resource a legal personality,” Treaty Negotiations Minister Chris Finlayson said in an interview with the New Zealand Herald.
“But it’s no stranger than family trusts, or companies or incorporated societies.
“This legislation recognizes the deep spiritual connection between the Whanganui Iwi and its ancestral river and creates a strong platform for the future of Whanganui River,” Finlayson added in a statement.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

New Zealand river given human rights after more than century-long fight

DUBAI: It was the longest-running litigation in New Zealand’s history but now, the country’s...

Syrian Kurds rock the runway, revive traditions

QAMISHLI, Syria: In a shimmering dress, Efin Hissu strides confidently down a runway to the beat of...

New Zealand river given human rights after more than century-long fight
Syrian Kurds rock the runway, revive traditions
Mischa Barton threatens legal action over sex tape
US sheriff makes game show out of catching criminals
Ben Affleck says he’s undergone treatment for alcoholism
’I’m coming for you:’ Whoopi Goldberg blasts fake Trump story
Latest News
China, Saudi Arabia eye $65bn in deals as king visits
Smith, Maxwell power Australia to 299-4
Oblak stars in stalemate as Atletico progress
Monaco, Bakayoko deliver City knockout blow
Africa elects new football chief after three decades
Kyrgios stuns Djokovic again; Federer races past Nadal
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News