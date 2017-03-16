Top EU official to Balkan leaders: Embrace European future

  • Search form

EU Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood policy, Johannes Hahn (4thR) poses next to (LtoR) Serbia's Prime minister Aleksandar Vucic, Montenegro's Prime minister Dusko Markovic, Albania's Prime minister Edi Rama, , Bosnia and Herzegovina's Prime minister Denis Zvizdic, Macedonia's Prime minister Emil Dimitriev, Kosovo's Prime minister Isa Mustafa, and Italian Foreign Minister, Angelino Alfano (R) at the begining of "Western-Balkans 6" - Prime ministers meeting, in Sarajevo. (AFP)
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina: The European Union’s enlargement commissioner has urged Balkan leaders to stop stoking regional tensions and fully embrace their European future.
Johannes Hahn addressed the prime ministers of Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Macedonia and Serbia in Sarajevo on Thursday.
Hahn says the EU understands it’s in its “hard-headed self-interest” to promote the troubled region’s future within the bloc when USpolicy for that part of the world is unclear and there are “unprecedented levels of involvement from further east” — an apparent reference to Russian meddling in the Balkans.
He said: “We now have one of those windows of opportunity where either the region as a whole picks up momentum and we generate a genuinely positive narrative, or we end up in a really awkward spot, with a stream of bad news slamming the window firmly shut.”
