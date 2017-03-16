STTIM 2017 to host a scientific program to discuss tourism development

RIYADH: Saudi Travel and Tourism Investment Market (STTIM-2017), an event devoted to travel and tourism industry in the Kingdom, will feature a scientific program providing opportunities for stakeholders, businessmen and government officials to discuss ways develop the tourism sector in the Kingdom.

The five-day forum, organized annually by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), will devote three days with 15 sessions and seminars to discuss issues related to tourism and travel, said SCTH media department.

Opening on March 26 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC), sessions on the following day include investments in business, sport and adventure tourism, and financing projects. Sessions will also feature festival and marketing tourism and legal affairs.

Panel discussions on ecotourism, technology and heritage, culture, and Saudi youth and their role in tourism also are on the agenda.

STTIM in its upcoming 10th session brings together investors, operators of tourism services, facilities providers and the developers of tourism destinations, officials in tourism destinations and government departments under one roof.

STTIM offers new investment opportunities in tourism development as well as provide a platform to enter partnerships by national and international companies to support and develop the infrastructure for the Saudi tourism sector. It also encourages and promotes new investment initiatives by highlighting rich tourism potentials in the Kingdom.

RIYADH: Saudi Travel and Tourism Investment Market (STTIM-2017), an event devoted to travel and tourism industry in the Kingdom, will feature a scientific program providing opportunities for stakeholders, businessmen and government officials to discuss ways develop the tourism sector in the Kingdom.

The five-day forum, organized annually by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), will devote three days with 15 sessions and seminars to discuss issues related to tourism and travel, said SCTH media department.

Opening on March 26 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC), sessions on the following day include investments in business, sport and adventure tourism, and financing projects. Sessions will also feature festival and marketing tourism and legal affairs.

Panel discussions on ecotourism, technology and heritage, culture, and Saudi youth and their role in tourism also are on the agenda.

STTIM in its upcoming 10th session brings together investors, operators of tourism services, facilities providers and the developers of tourism destinations, officials in tourism destinations and government departments under one roof.

STTIM offers new investment opportunities in tourism development as well as provide a platform to enter partnerships by national and international companies to support and develop the infrastructure for the Saudi tourism sector. It also encourages and promotes new investment initiatives by highlighting rich tourism potentials in the Kingdom.