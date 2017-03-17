  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 23 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Media
  • Does McDonald’s have beef with Trump? Company tweets, deletes scathing post

Media

Does McDonald’s have beef with Trump? Company tweets, deletes scathing post

Arab News |
The tweet was pinned to the top of the company’s page but was deleted shortly after it was posted. (Reuters)
DUBAI: US President Donald Trump has faced criticism since taking office in January but on Thursday it seemed that even fast food giant McDonald’s had beef with the leader.
The company’s corporate Twitter account posted a scathing tweet calling Trump a “disgusting excuse of a President” and adding “We would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”
The tweet was pinned to the top of the company’s page but was deleted shortly after it was posted.
McDonald’s then tweeted that its account had been “compromised” but did not give further details.
“Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this,” the company tweeted.
“Based on our investigation, we have determined that our Twitter account was hacked by an external source. We took swift action to secure it, and we apologize this tweet was sent through our corporate McDonald’s account,” McDonald’s spokeswoman Terri Hickey said in a statement later, according to Reuters.
Twitter declined comment on Thursday citing “privacy and security reasons.”
Trump did not respond to the incident on Twitter.
Trump, one of the more fast-food friendly presidents in recent years, had tweeted pictures of himself eating food from McDonald’s and other chains during the US election campaign. A 2002 ad campaign featured Trump and the chain’s Grimace mascot promoting an “amazing” $1 deal for McDonald’s since-discontinued Big N’ Tasty burger.

(With Reuters)
DUBAI: US President Donald Trump has faced criticism since taking office in January but on Thursday it seemed that even fast food giant McDonald’s had beef with the leader.
The company’s corporate Twitter account posted a scathing tweet calling Trump a “disgusting excuse of a President” and adding “We would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”
The tweet was pinned to the top of the company’s page but was deleted shortly after it was posted.
McDonald’s then tweeted that its account had been “compromised” but did not give further details.
“Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this,” the company tweeted.
“Based on our investigation, we have determined that our Twitter account was hacked by an external source. We took swift action to secure it, and we apologize this tweet was sent through our corporate McDonald’s account,” McDonald’s spokeswoman Terri Hickey said in a statement later, according to Reuters.
Twitter declined comment on Thursday citing “privacy and security reasons.”
Trump did not respond to the incident on Twitter.
Trump, one of the more fast-food friendly presidents in recent years, had tweeted pictures of himself eating food from McDonald’s and other chains during the US election campaign. A 2002 ad campaign featured Trump and the chain’s Grimace mascot promoting an “amazing” $1 deal for McDonald’s since-discontinued Big N’ Tasty burger.

(With Reuters)

Comments

MORE FROM Media

Does McDonald’s have beef with Trump? Company tweets, deletes scathing post

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump has faced criticism since taking office in January but on Thursday...

Britain to probe Fox’s giant takeover bid of Sky

LONDON: A proposed multi-billion takeover bid for European pay-TV giant Sky by 21st Century Fox...

Does McDonald’s have beef with Trump? Company tweets, deletes scathing post
Britain to probe Fox’s giant takeover bid of Sky
Emma Watson, female celebs targeted in photo hacking scandal
Tax story puts spotlight on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow
BBC professor breaks silence on kids’ adorable interview gatecrash
Marketers chasing Saudi Arabia’s elusive Gen Z
Latest News
Does McDonald’s have beef with Trump? Company tweets, deletes scathing post
Russian zoo sues ad agency for ‘traumatizing’ raccoon in racy photo shoot
US defense chief, Saudi deputy crown prince discuss Daesh, Iran threat
Conservative US judge slams ‘personal attacks’ on judiciary
Documents detail Flynn payments from Russian interests
Saudi Arabia’s ‘look-east’ policy pays off
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News