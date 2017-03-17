Does McDonald’s have beef with Trump? Company tweets, deletes scathing post

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump has faced criticism since taking office in January but on Thursday it seemed that even fast food giant McDonald’s had beef with the leader.

The company’s corporate Twitter account posted a scathing tweet calling Trump a “disgusting excuse of a President” and adding “We would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

The tweet was pinned to the top of the company’s page but was deleted shortly after it was posted.

McDonald’s then tweeted that its account had been “compromised” but did not give further details.

“Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this,” the company tweeted.

“Based on our investigation, we have determined that our Twitter account was hacked by an external source. We took swift action to secure it, and we apologize this tweet was sent through our corporate McDonald’s account,” McDonald’s spokeswoman Terri Hickey said in a statement later, according to Reuters.

Twitter declined comment on Thursday citing “privacy and security reasons.”

Trump did not respond to the incident on Twitter.

Trump, one of the more fast-food friendly presidents in recent years, had tweeted pictures of himself eating food from McDonald’s and other chains during the US election campaign. A 2002 ad campaign featured Trump and the chain’s Grimace mascot promoting an “amazing” $1 deal for McDonald’s since-discontinued Big N’ Tasty burger.



(With Reuters)

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump has faced criticism since taking office in January but on Thursday it seemed that even fast food giant McDonald’s had beef with the leader.

The company’s corporate Twitter account posted a scathing tweet calling Trump a “disgusting excuse of a President” and adding “We would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

The tweet was pinned to the top of the company’s page but was deleted shortly after it was posted.

McDonald’s then tweeted that its account had been “compromised” but did not give further details.

“Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this,” the company tweeted.

“Based on our investigation, we have determined that our Twitter account was hacked by an external source. We took swift action to secure it, and we apologize this tweet was sent through our corporate McDonald’s account,” McDonald’s spokeswoman Terri Hickey said in a statement later, according to Reuters.

Twitter declined comment on Thursday citing “privacy and security reasons.”

Trump did not respond to the incident on Twitter.

Trump, one of the more fast-food friendly presidents in recent years, had tweeted pictures of himself eating food from McDonald’s and other chains during the US election campaign. A 2002 ad campaign featured Trump and the chain’s Grimace mascot promoting an “amazing” $1 deal for McDonald’s since-discontinued Big N’ Tasty burger.



(With Reuters)