  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Indian farmer wins train in legal fight with railway

Offbeat

Indian farmer wins train in legal fight with railway

AFP |
A candyfloss seller walks on the railway track. (REUTERS)

INDIA: An Indian farmer’s battle for proper compensation for land seized to build a railway reached an unexpected conclusion this week when a court awarded him a train.
Sampuran Singh has been fighting for the money since 2015, when he went to court to argue that Indian Railways had underpaid him for a piece of land in the northern state of Punjab acquired to build new tracks.
He won his case, but the railway refused to pay and he filed another plea in January.
On Friday Singh’s lawyer said a court in the state had awarded him an express train in lieu of the 10 million rupees ($150,000) he was owed.
“We were tired of pleading with the railways to clear the pending dues. The court asked us to identify properties for recovering our money,” Rakesh Gandhi told AFP.
Judge Jaspal Verma also granted Singh ownership of the station master’s office in Ludhiana, a city in Punjab that the train passes through.
After the hearing on Wednesday Singh and his lawyer took the court order to Ludhiana station where they waited for the train to arrive before handing the document to the driver.
Singh said he allowed the driver to carry on to its destination as stopping it “would have caused inconvenience to thousands of passengers.”
Railway officials later secured an interim court order giving them control of the train until the case is heard again on Saturday.
“If they fail to pay the money by Saturday then the court can sanction an auction,” Gandhi said of the 20-coach express train, which runs daily between New Delhi and the Sikh holy city of Amritsar in Punjab.
Several Indian courts in the past have unsuccessfully awarded trains to aggrieved farmers over unpaid dues.
Last year, an express train was confiscated on court orders after a 62-year-farmer in southern Karnataka state won a compensation case over land taken in 2006.
The intercity express was halted at Harihar station for two hours before officials convinced him to release it.
And in 2015, railway officials handed over 3 million rupees to two farmers at a station in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh to secure the release of an express train.

Related Articles

INDIA: An Indian farmer’s battle for proper compensation for land seized to build a railway reached an unexpected conclusion this week when a court awarded him a train.
Sampuran Singh has been fighting for the money since 2015, when he went to court to argue that Indian Railways had underpaid him for a piece of land in the northern state of Punjab acquired to build new tracks.
He won his case, but the railway refused to pay and he filed another plea in January.
On Friday Singh’s lawyer said a court in the state had awarded him an express train in lieu of the 10 million rupees ($150,000) he was owed.
“We were tired of pleading with the railways to clear the pending dues. The court asked us to identify properties for recovering our money,” Rakesh Gandhi told AFP.
Judge Jaspal Verma also granted Singh ownership of the station master’s office in Ludhiana, a city in Punjab that the train passes through.
After the hearing on Wednesday Singh and his lawyer took the court order to Ludhiana station where they waited for the train to arrive before handing the document to the driver.
Singh said he allowed the driver to carry on to its destination as stopping it “would have caused inconvenience to thousands of passengers.”
Railway officials later secured an interim court order giving them control of the train until the case is heard again on Saturday.
“If they fail to pay the money by Saturday then the court can sanction an auction,” Gandhi said of the 20-coach express train, which runs daily between New Delhi and the Sikh holy city of Amritsar in Punjab.
Several Indian courts in the past have unsuccessfully awarded trains to aggrieved farmers over unpaid dues.
Last year, an express train was confiscated on court orders after a 62-year-farmer in southern Karnataka state won a compensation case over land taken in 2006.
The intercity express was halted at Harihar station for two hours before officials convinced him to release it.
And in 2015, railway officials handed over 3 million rupees to two farmers at a station in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh to secure the release of an express train.

Tags: India railway farmer

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Indian farmer wins train in legal fight with railway

INDIA: An Indian farmer’s battle for proper compensation for land seized to build a railway...

Revealed: ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry once beat up Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

DUBAI: Hollywood star Matthew Perry may have shot to fame in the TV show “Friends” but revealed...

Indian farmer wins train in legal fight with railway
Revealed: ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry once beat up Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
Sierra Leone pastor finds 706-carat diamond in village
Russian zoo sues ad agency for ‘traumatizing’ raccoon in racy photo shoot
At UN, Jolie subtly attacks Trump for ‘encouraging fear and hatred’
Rumi draws Madonna to Turkey
Latest News
Indian farmer wins train in legal fight with railway
Turkish daily depicts Merkel as ‘Frau Hitler’ on front page
Haj arrangements finalized for Iranian pilgrims
Shakib ton puts Bangladesh in command vs. Sri Lanka
India replies strongly after Smith’s epic knock
Wawrinka to meet Busta in Indian Wells semis
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News