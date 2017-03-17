  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

IDB to hold Agriculture and Development Week

RODOLFO C. ESTIMO JR. |
RIYADH: The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) plans to hold Agriculture and Development Week from March 19-23 in its headquarters in Jeddah, according to Dr. Abdulhakim Elwaer, IDB spokesman.
Elwaer said the event will discuss models to promote rural economic growth, with an emphasis on enhancing productivity and resilience.
A number of local, regional and international experts have been invited to attend, representing multilateral development banks and financial institutions, UN agencies, the private sector, civil society, research and academic institutions.
They include Jeffrey D. Sachs, the Quetelet professor of sustainable development at Columbia’s School of Public Health and special adviser to the UN secretary-general.
The first two days will witness a number of capacity-building and training activities on project procurement, financial management and IDB project implementation.
A forum will also be held from March 22-23 focusing on agriculture and addressing global poverty, Elwaer said.
These issues include enhancing food security in an era of climate change, building strategic partnerships, governance, financing for development and sustainable goals.
A total of 250 participants, including 80 IDB staff are expected to attend.
