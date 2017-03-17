Saudi arrested for beating African expat

RIYADH : A 30-year-old Saudi man was arrested by Riyadh police for flogging an African expatriate inside a vehicle on Wednesday.

The police said they took action following a video, which went viral on social media, of the Saudi hitting the African man with an iron rod.

Upon his arrest, the Saudi said he attacked the African because the latter manhandled the former’s father in an argument a couple of days ago.

The African said he was handcuffed, pushed into a jeep then beaten. The police said he was found to be an illegal resident.

According to the police, most crimes in the Kingdom are committed by expatriates who overstay their visas.

The police advise all expatriates to have valid proof of residency, and to leave the Kingdom on completion of their employment visas.

