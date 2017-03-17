  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Saudi arrested for beating African expat

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |
RIYADH : A 30-year-old Saudi man was arrested by Riyadh police for flogging an African expatriate inside a vehicle on Wednesday.
The police said they took action following a video, which went viral on social media, of the Saudi hitting the African man with an iron rod.
Upon his arrest, the Saudi said he attacked the African because the latter manhandled the former’s father in an argument a couple of days ago.
The African said he was handcuffed, pushed into a jeep then beaten. The police said he was found to be an illegal resident.
According to the police, most crimes in the Kingdom are committed by expatriates who overstay their visas.
The police advise all expatriates to have valid proof of residency, and to leave the Kingdom on completion of their employment visas.
RIYADH : A 30-year-old Saudi man was arrested by Riyadh police for flogging an African expatriate inside a vehicle on Wednesday.
The police said they took action following a video, which went viral on social media, of the Saudi hitting the African man with an iron rod.
Upon his arrest, the Saudi said he attacked the African because the latter manhandled the former’s father in an argument a couple of days ago.
The African said he was handcuffed, pushed into a jeep then beaten. The police said he was found to be an illegal resident.
According to the police, most crimes in the Kingdom are committed by expatriates who overstay their visas.
The police advise all expatriates to have valid proof of residency, and to leave the Kingdom on completion of their employment visas.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Shoura delegation to take part in Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union conference

JEDDAH: A Shoura Council delegation led by the speaker of the council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al-...

London looks to boost links with Riyadh in SME sector

JEDDAH: The UK aims to boost the exchange of technology and investment opportunities with Saudi...

Shoura delegation to take part in Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union conference
London looks to boost links with Riyadh in SME sector
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to sign SR1bn agreements
Rain, dust storms forecast over coming days
Saudi arrested for beating African expat
IDB to hold Agriculture and Development Week
Latest News
Shoura delegation to take part in Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union conference
London looks to boost links with Riyadh in SME sector
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to sign SR1bn agreements
Rain, dust storms forecast over coming days
Saudi arrested for beating African expat
IDB to hold Agriculture and Development Week
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News