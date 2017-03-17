  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Rain, dust storms forecast over coming days

ARAB NEWS |
RIYADH: The Presidency of Meteorology and Environment (PME) has forecast unstable weather throughout the Kingdom starting Saturday, saying an active southern surface wind will carry dust and prevent horizontal visibility.
This will be accompanied by higher temperatures in Tabuk, the Northern Frontier Region, Al-Jouf, Hail, Madinah, Makkah, Qasim, Riyadh and the Eastern Province. Heavy rain is also expected in these areas, as well as in Asir, Al-Baha and Jazan.
Strong winds will continue throughout Sunday and Monday. Speeds could reach 60 kilometers per hour and cause an almost complete lack of visibility in the northern, central and eastern regions of Saudi Arabia.
Medium to heavy rain is expected over Qasim, Riyadh’s northern areas, the region between Al-Baha and Asir, and the regions between Makkah and Madinah, while heavy rain is expected in the Eastern Province.
The PME said by Tuesday the surface wind will change direction to the north, and temperatures will decrease in all regions except for the south of the Kingdom.
