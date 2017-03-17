London looks to boost links with Riyadh in SME sector

JEDDAH: The UK aims to boost the exchange of technology and investment opportunities with Saudi Arabia, particularly in the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector, an official said.

Barrie Peach, the British consul general in Jeddah, spoke of the plan after a meeting on Wednesday with the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), on broader ways to boost economic ties with the Kingdom.

Peach — along with Kabir Rahman, deputy British consul general and president of the International 4 Trade Administration at the British Consulate — met with Mazen Batterjee, Ziad bin Bassam Al-Bassam and Hassan bin Ibrahim Dahlan of the JCCI.

They discussed investment opportunities and aspects of cooperation, with a view to better serve the interests of the business community in the two countries.

Peach told Arab News that Britain is always keen to serve the interests of the business community in the Kingdom.

He said the British Consulate had discussions with the JCCI on the vision for Jeddah and how the consulate and UK might be able to support it.

“We had a positive discussion on how the consulate might support British companies to work more closely with JCCI and Saudi businessmen, particularly supporting SMEs, and how to promote two-way trade and investment between both countries,” he said.

The meeting saw discussions on the economic and trade relations between the two countries, the establishment of joint investment projects and examining how to stimulate trade. It also addressed the holding of economic forums, visits of delegations and trade agreements that reinforce the establishment of a successful economic partnership.

They also discussed activating the role of the private sector in the two countries for the development of trade and economic relations, and the role played by the Saudi-British Joint Business Council in introducing investment opportunities in the two countries.

The UK has also made clear that it wants to be a strategic partner to Saudi Arabia in the implementation of the Vision 2030 reform plan. It is already contributing in terms of education, health care, and other trade services.

