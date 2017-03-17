Shoura delegation to take part in Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union conference

JEDDAH: A Shoura Council delegation led by the speaker of the council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh, will participate in the 24th conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union on Monday in the Moroccan capital Rabat.

The Shoura delegation will include a member of the executive committee for the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, Sheikh Isa bin Abdullah Al-Ghaith, and Shoura members Dr. Abdullah bin Hmoud Al-Harbi and Khalifah bin Ahmed Al-Dosari. Al-Asheikh said the Kingdom is eager to support and promote joint Arab action on security, stability and peace in Arab countries.

He stressed the importance of the role of parliamentary diplomacy by the Shoura Council for the support and development of relations with friendly countries.

He pointed to efforts exerted by the Saudi-led coalition to restore stability and security to Yemen, and to Saudi and Islamic efforts to combat terrorism.

He said the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union is one of the most important Arab institutions, whose priority is strengthening Arab ties, development and stability.

Al-Asheikh said Arab parliamentary groupings at various levels focus on joint Arab attitudes that emphasize the prevention of overt interventions by certain regional states in the affairs of Arab countries.

He said the conference will review international and regional activities of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, and will listen to delegation heads on developments in the Arab world.

