Saudi officials visit accident victims as part of Gulf Traffic Week

JEDDAH: Saudi officials have visited victims of road accidents in various hospitals as part of an awareness drive coinciding with the 33rd Gulf Traffic Week.

The visits were made on Wednesday by Brig. Salman bin Abdullah Al-Zakri, director of the Jeddah Traffic Police, Lt. Talal bin Fahd Al-Mutairi, director of the accident department, and others.

Gulf Traffic Week was launched on Monday in Jeddah under the patronage of Prince Mishaal bin Majed, governor of Jeddah, at the Red Sea Mall.

Al-Zakri said the hospital visits were aimed at spreading awareness among motorists about the dangers of road accidents.

He said motorists should fasten their seat belts to ensure safety, and not use cellphones when driving, as this is a main reason behind road accidents.

The traffic department organized an exhibition at the Red Sea Mall involving various government agencies, displaying traffic norms and road safety tips. Up until Wednesday, it had been visited by more than 200 private and public schools.

The Saudi Red Crescent Society, Civil Defense and ministries of health and education are among those participating in the week-long campaign.