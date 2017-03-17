  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

KSA donates Civil Defense equipment to Djibouti

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |
Djibouti Prime Minister Abdolqader Kamil Mohamed and the Kingdom’s Director-General of Civil Defense Sulaiman Al-Amro jointly inaugurating an event to mark the Saudi donation to Djibouti.
RIYADH : Saudi Arabia this week donated a large consignment of civil defense equipment to Djibouti.
The consignment was handed to Djibouti Prime Minister Abdolqader Kamil Mohamed by the Saudi Director-General of Civil Defense Sulaiman Al-Amro, in the presence of Saudi Ambassador Abdulaziz Daoud and Djibouti Ambassador Diaa-Eddin Saed Bamakhrama.
The presentation was held at a ceremony in which Al-Amro was given a prestigious medal in appreciation of his services to Djibouti.
The donation included security vehicles, ambulances, fire-fighting equipment and civil defense technical devices.
Al-Amro hailed excellent bilateral relations, and said such donations will help Djibouti improve the efficiency of its civil defense.
He added that the Kingdom offered its expertise to train Djibouti civil defense officials to help them carry out their tasks efficiently with the donated equipment.
Speaking to Arab News, Bamakhrama expressed his country’s thanks to King Salman and his government, and announced that Saudi Commerce and Investment Minister Majid Al-Qassabi is expected to visit Djibouti to participate in trade and investment talks.
