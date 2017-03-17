King receives Saudi scholorship students in China

BEIJING: King Salman on Friday received a group of Saudi students on scholarships in China.

The king delivered a speech in which he said: “I am glad that I see our sons and daughters struggle for science. You shall return to serve your country. There is no doubt that our country, since its establishment, has been taking care of its citizens in all areas.”

Dr. Fahd Al-Sharif, cultural attache at the Saudi Embassy in China, expressed his delight and the happiness of the Saudi students about the visit of King Salman to China.

