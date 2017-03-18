  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 34 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Indian Muslim clerics go missing in Pakistan

World

Indian Muslim clerics go missing in Pakistan

Associated Press |
A screen grab from a WION video posted on YouTube shows Indian Sufi cleric Syed Asif Ali Nizami (left) and his nephew Nazim Ali Nizami in front of a shrine in New Delhi. (Courtesy of World is One News)
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan says authorities are looking for two prominent Indian Muslim clerics who went missing during a visit to the country earlier this month.
A Foreign Ministry spokesman said Saturday that Asif Ali Nizami, 80, the custodian of a famed Sufi shrine in New Delhi, and his 60-year old nephew Nazim Ali Nizami arrived at the Karachi airport on March 8. Their families have since lost contact with them.
The ministry spokesman, Nafees Zakaria, said Pakistan is looking into the matter following an Indian request. India’s external affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj, said on Twitter earlier this week that she had taken up the case of the missing clerics.
Islamic militants in Pakistan have repeatedly targeted the followers of Sufi orders and their shrines, which extremists view as un-Islamic.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan says authorities are looking for two prominent Indian Muslim clerics who went missing during a visit to the country earlier this month.
A Foreign Ministry spokesman said Saturday that Asif Ali Nizami, 80, the custodian of a famed Sufi shrine in New Delhi, and his 60-year old nephew Nazim Ali Nizami arrived at the Karachi airport on March 8. Their families have since lost contact with them.
The ministry spokesman, Nafees Zakaria, said Pakistan is looking into the matter following an Indian request. India’s external affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj, said on Twitter earlier this week that she had taken up the case of the missing clerics.
Islamic militants in Pakistan have repeatedly targeted the followers of Sufi orders and their shrines, which extremists view as un-Islamic.

Comments

MORE FROM World

NSA deputy calls Trump’s wiretapping allegations ‘crazy’

NEW YORK: The deputy director of the US National Security Agency has described White House...

Pope’s Egypt visit offers chance to improve Catholic-Muslim ties

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis will make a trip to Egypt next month, the Vatican said on Saturday,...

NSA deputy calls Trump’s wiretapping allegations ‘crazy’
Pope’s Egypt visit offers chance to improve Catholic-Muslim ties
Germany owes NATO ‘vast sums’: Trump
Indian Muslim clerics go missing in Pakistan
Flash floods take dramatic toll in Lima, northern Peru
Man shot dead after seizing soldier’s gun at Paris Orly airport
Latest News
Web-based counseling lowers blood pressure as much as meds: study
NSA deputy calls Trump’s wiretapping allegations ‘crazy’
Pope’s Egypt visit offers chance to improve Catholic-Muslim ties
Germany owes NATO ‘vast sums’: Trump
Difficult to rest MessI, says Luis Enrique
Bangladesh on top, but Sri Lanka hangs on
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News