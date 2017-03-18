  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Tiny tots of IIPS-Riyadh show off their talent

RASHID HASSAN |
Principal and staff of the International Indian Public School (IIPS) in Riyadh with the youngsters.
RIYADH: The kindergarten section of the International Indian Public School (IIPS) in Riyadh recently organized a graduation ceremony and a fancy-dress competition for youngsters.
In his welcome address, IIPS Principal K. M. Abdul Aziz said: “We organize these events to bring out the hidden talent in our little children and instil confidence in them.”
The principal told Arab News that students from all five sections of the UKG captivated the audience with their excellent performance.
Another part of the ceremony was the speech program during which students thanked their parents and teachers and spoke on various topics such as the importance of time and trees.
The children, looking fantastic in their event costumes, recited the beautiful Nasheed, thanking Almighty Allah and their mothers.
It was truly a proud moment for parents and teachers to see the little champs confidently speaking on the stage to enamor the audience.
The chairman and the members of the school managing committee distributed certificates to the young achievers.
A fancy-dress competition among tiny tots was another program. The audience was taken by surprise as children came up on the stage and spoke about the character they represented.
Seema Kotalwar, wife of Hemant Kotalwar, deputy head of mission at the Indian Embassy, and
Zeenat Jafri, who was recently honored with the Parvasi Bhartiya Samman — which is given to overseas Indians by the government — were special guests at the event. Saleha Nasreen and Raheela Jaleel from the International Indian School and Sangeeta Anoop and Soumya from the Al-Yasmeen International School acted as judges for the competitions.
Shabana Parveen, vice principal, and Rafia Tahmeen, supervisor of the KG section, proposed a vote of thanks on behalf of the school.
