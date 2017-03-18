  • Search form

  • Saudi Arabia
  Riyadh Regional Council officials visit development commission headquarters

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Regional Council officials visit development commission headquarters

RODOLFO C. ESTIMO JR. |

RIYADH: Riyadh Regional Council Secretary-General Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Rabiah and council members visited the headquarters of the High Commission for the Development of Riyadh (HCDR).
They were received by Abdulaziz bin Abdulmalik Al-Sheikh, Riyadh Development Authority (RDA) vice president for studies and planning.
According to the RDA website, the visit was made on the instruction of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, who is also HCDR chairman.
During the visit, the delegation watched a video presentation on the Riyadh Regional Plan, which was developed by the HCDR in coordination with the Riyadh Regional Council and many private and public bodies.
The plan aims to spread and balance development activities and guide future development trends in the region.
The delegation was briefed on the HCDR’s plans and programs, particularly the Metropolitan Development Strategy for the Riyadh Region, which guides and orchestrates all future activities of urban development in all sectors of the city.
The delegation explored key metropolitan development plans, projects and programs being carried out by the HCDR.
The delegation also watched a video presentation on the Riyadh Metro. The project aims to establish a sustainable, scalable and integrated metropolitan public transport system that features six lines, 85 stations and a 22-line bus network.
The delegation discussed with RDA officials future plans and programs in the Riyadh region and mutual coordination mechanisms.

