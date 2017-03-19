  • Search form

  'Missing' Indian clerics return safely to Karachi

'Missing' Indian clerics return safely to Karachi

In this November 19, 2016 photo, Sufis dance outside the Data Darbar complex during the three-day annual 'Urs' religious festival in Lahore, Pakistan. Two prominent Indian Sufi leaders who were reported missing during a visit to Pakistan earlier this month have returned safely, saying they were traveling in a remote area with no cellular service. (AFP file photo)

KARACHI, Pakistan: A family member says the two prominent Indian Muslim clerics who were reported missing during a visit to Pakistan earlier this month have returned safely, saying they were traveling in a remote area with no cellular service.
Waziruddin Nizami said Sunday that his uncle Asif Ali Nizami, the custodian of a famed Sufi shrine in New Delhi, and another cleric returned to Karachi after visiting followers in rural areas of Sindh province.
Nizami said he had filed a missing person report with police after family members lost contact with the pair. The clerics, who came to Pakistan in early March, will return to India Monday.
The case briefly gained widespread attention, with India’s external affairs minister saying on Twitter last week that she was looking into the matter.

