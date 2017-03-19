  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Cybersecurity workshop held by Saudi universities

ARAB NEWS |
A lock icon, signifying an encrypted Internet connection, is seen on an Internet Explorer browser in a photo illustration in Paris, in this file photo taken on April 15, 2014. (Reuters)
JEDDAH: The Center of Excellence in Information Assurance (CoEIA) at King Saud University (KSU) and the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) co-organized a workshop last Wednesday titled “Cybersecurity Capacity and Capability Building: Research, Innovation and Education Perspective.”
The main objective was to provide an opportunity for cybersecurity academics, policymakers and professionals to boost collaboration and awareness of developments in this field.
The workshop, the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, was attended by faculty, researchers, professionals and students.
Professor Ahmed Al-Amri, vice rector for graduate studies and scientific research at KSU, was chief guest at the workshop.
Al-Amri said that cybersecurity is the newest and most unique national security issue of the 21st century and it has become a topic of critical importance to governments, commercial organizations, financial institutions and citizens. He praised the efforts of CoEIA’s contributions in the area.
The director of CoEIA, Dr. Jalal Al-Muhtadi, outlined the objectives of the workshop and welcomed guests. He underscored the value of the workshop, especially in cybersecurity education, research and innovation.
