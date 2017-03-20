  • Search form

Business & Economy

Uber president leaves after six months

Agence France Presse |
A sign marks a pick-up point for the Uber car service at LaGuardia Airport in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

WASHINGTON: Ridesharing giant Uber took another hit with the departure of its president, Jeff Jones, after just six months, US media reported Sunday.
Jones’ departure comes after a series of difficulties at Uber, Recode and The Wall Street Journal reported. According to Recode, Jones had voiced dissatisfaction with the company’s strategies.
Reached by AFP, Uber would not conform the report as of late Sunday.
“It is now clear, however, that the beliefs and approach to leadership that have guided my career are inconsistent with what I saw and experienced at Uber, and I can no longer continue as president of the ridesharing business,” he said in a statement to Recode.
Uber CEO Trevor Kalanick had asked for his resignation.
San Francisco-based Uber has also been rocked by disclosures about a culture of sexism and its covert use of law enforcement-evading software.
Kalanick also made a hasty exit from a business advisory panel for President Donald Trump after a consumer boycott campaign fueled by concerns that he was aiding a leader with divergent values.
Uber, which is not publicly traded, is worth about $70 billion and operates in dozens of countries.
According to Forbes magazine, Uber’s lofty value gives Kalanick a personal net worth of $6.3 billion.

