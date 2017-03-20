  • Search form

Art & Culture

Zayn Malik reveals how he beat anxiety and an eating disorder

Arab News |
British singer Zayn Malik says he has beat a crippling bout of anxiety. (File photo: Reuters)

DUBAI: British singer Zayn Malik says he has beat a crippling bout of anxiety and an eating disorder by spending more time at home with loved ones.

In an interview with the Sunday Times’ Style Magazine, Malik, who was forced to cancel a concert last year due to anxiety, said the issues are “demons of the past.”

The 24-year-old singer, who was formerly part of hit band One Direction, says the lack of control over his life was a key problem.

“Every area of my life was so regimented and controlled it was the one area where I could say, ‘No, I’m not eating that.’

“Once I got over the control, the eating just came back into place, super naturally.

“I came back to the UK and spent some time with my mum and got some TLC, and she cooked me food and I got back in touch, mentally, with a lot of the things I’d lost.”

The singer’s anxiety led to Malik canceling a solo show at London’s Wembley Stadium in June 2016.

Fast forward to Sunday and he said “I now have no problem with anxiety. It was something I was dealing with in the band.

“People are often afraid to admit difficulties, but I don’t believe that there should be a struggle with anything that’s the truth,” he added.

