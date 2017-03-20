Policeman dies in West Bank shootout

RAMALLAH: A murder suspect killed a Palestinian policeman on Monday in a shootout at a refugee camp in the West Bank, the official Wafa news agency reported.

The shooting broke out in the densely populated Palestinian refugee camp of Balata, in the Israeli-occupied city of Nablus, when police went to arrest suspects, Wafa said, quoting officials.

Police spokesman Adnan Al-Damiri identified the policeman who died as Hassan Ali Al-Haj and said he was shot dead by Ahmed Abu Hamada, also known as “Zaabur.”

Abu Hamada, who was wounded in the gunfight, was wanted by for murder, the possession of weapons and trafficking, as well as opening fire on police, said Damiri.

Police had gone to arrest him and other wanted criminals, but he refused to surrender and began shooting at the security forces.

