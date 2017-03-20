  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 0 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Policeman dies in West Bank shootout

AFP |
Palestinian policemen stand guard in Gaza City, in this June 30, 2015 file photo. (Reuters)
RAMALLAH: A murder suspect killed a Palestinian policeman on Monday in a shootout at a refugee camp in the West Bank, the official Wafa news agency reported.
The shooting broke out in the densely populated Palestinian refugee camp of Balata, in the Israeli-occupied city of Nablus, when police went to arrest suspects, Wafa said, quoting officials.
Police spokesman Adnan Al-Damiri identified the policeman who died as Hassan Ali Al-Haj and said he was shot dead by Ahmed Abu Hamada, also known as “Zaabur.”
Abu Hamada, who was wounded in the gunfight, was wanted by for murder, the possession of weapons and trafficking, as well as opening fire on police, said Damiri.
Police had gone to arrest him and other wanted criminals, but he refused to surrender and began shooting at the security forces.
RAMALLAH: A murder suspect killed a Palestinian policeman on Monday in a shootout at a refugee camp in the West Bank, the official Wafa news agency reported.
The shooting broke out in the densely populated Palestinian refugee camp of Balata, in the Israeli-occupied city of Nablus, when police went to arrest suspects, Wafa said, quoting officials.
Police spokesman Adnan Al-Damiri identified the policeman who died as Hassan Ali Al-Haj and said he was shot dead by Ahmed Abu Hamada, also known as “Zaabur.”
Abu Hamada, who was wounded in the gunfight, was wanted by for murder, the possession of weapons and trafficking, as well as opening fire on police, said Damiri.
Police had gone to arrest him and other wanted criminals, but he refused to surrender and began shooting at the security forces.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Daesh forces young men to fight in defense of Mosul, say refugees

MOSUL: Daesh militants are forcing young men in western Mosul to fight for them in defense of the...

Banksy’s West Bank hotel opens doors to first guests

BETHLEHEM: Secretive British street artist Banksy’s hotel next to Israel’s separation wall welcomed...

Daesh forces young men to fight in defense of Mosul, say refugees
Banksy’s West Bank hotel opens doors to first guests
Policeman dies in West Bank shootout
‘Intense’ strikes pound east Damascus after opposition assault
Assad ally Russia summons Israeli diplomat over Syria strike
‘Eagle Resolve 2017’ military exercise starts in Kuwait
Latest News
Daesh forces young men to fight in defense of Mosul, say refugees
Banksy’s West Bank hotel opens doors to first guests
Policeman dies in West Bank shootout
Air Arabia inaugural Baku flight takes off
ITFC, AWB sign agreement to develop Arab-African trade
Al Habtoor Group’s best employees recognized
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR