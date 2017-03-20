  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Makkah governor pledges $20 million to protect endangered heritage sites

Saudi Arabia

Makkah governor pledges $20 million to protect endangered heritage sites

Mohammed Al-Sulami |
Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal
JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, the head of the Saudi delegation to donors to the International Fund for Protecting Endangered Cultural Heritage, announced that the Kingdom has donated $20 million to the fund.
The fund was established to help preserve and protect endangered cultural heritage sites during wartime.
Prince Khaled announced the donation during the meeting held Monday in France.
In his speech, the prince said there are major challenges faced by many regions in the Middle East as Arab communities attempt to preserve their cultural and historical heritage targeted in a destructive campaign.
He pointed to the work of the Emirate-French joint initiative and UNESCO in protecting global heritage sites.
He also pointed to the need for nations to unite to preserve the heritage of nations that are undergoing conflicts.
Prince Khaled also expressed his gratitude to the French president and state for hosting the conference.
The fund, with a membership of more than 40 countries, will contribute to fund for emergency operations and fighting the illegal trade of historic artifacts that were damaged. France has supported the fund with $30 million while the UAE has donated $15 million.
JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, the head of the Saudi delegation to donors to the International Fund for Protecting Endangered Cultural Heritage, announced that the Kingdom has donated $20 million to the fund.
The fund was established to help preserve and protect endangered cultural heritage sites during wartime.
Prince Khaled announced the donation during the meeting held Monday in France.
In his speech, the prince said there are major challenges faced by many regions in the Middle East as Arab communities attempt to preserve their cultural and historical heritage targeted in a destructive campaign.
He pointed to the work of the Emirate-French joint initiative and UNESCO in protecting global heritage sites.
He also pointed to the need for nations to unite to preserve the heritage of nations that are undergoing conflicts.
Prince Khaled also expressed his gratitude to the French president and state for hosting the conference.
The fund, with a membership of more than 40 countries, will contribute to fund for emergency operations and fighting the illegal trade of historic artifacts that were damaged. France has supported the fund with $30 million while the UAE has donated $15 million.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Riyadh condemns Assad strikes on aid convoys

RIYADH: The Cabinet, in its weekly meeting Monday, renewed Saudi Arabia’s condemnation of Syrian...

King Salman center opens two new projects in Yemen

ADEN: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid on Sunday inaugurated two projects. One...

Riyadh condemns Assad strikes on aid convoys
King Salman center opens two new projects in Yemen
King Salman lauds Asian leaders’ keenness to bolster bilateral relations
Saudi Shoura asks TVTC to build technology incubators
Makkah governor pledges $20 million to protect endangered heritage sites
Saudi Labor Ministry to deploy 300,000 volunteers under NTP 2020
Latest News
Daesh militants capture police colonel, 8 other officers in Mosul
Norway happiest place on Earth
Riyadh condemns Assad strikes on aid convoys
Jordan rejects ‘most wanted’ woman’s extradition to US
UN supervision of Yemen port demanded
UN rights expert raps Israel for anti-Palestine policy
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR