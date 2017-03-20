King Salman center opens two new projects in Yemen

ADEN: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid on Sunday inaugurated two projects. One program tackles malnutrition among children, and pregnant and nursing mothers. The other will supply water.

Abdul Ilah bin Othman, president of the Khair Coalition for Humanitarian Relief, said that the project tackling malnutrition would cover eight provinces, and targets 348,468 children, nursing and pregnant women.

Water supply projects would be implemented in 15 governorates and entail delivering water to the houses, distributing tanks and other water containers.

The water project will benefit 1.35 million children, 796,011 men and 762,917 women, according to Othman.

Yemen Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Nasser Ba’oom said in a press statement after the inauguration the Kingdom is giving massive support to Yemen that include relief and humanitarian aid through the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid. He said the ministry would implement of support projects in all governorates.

The head of King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid in Aden said that the center provides uninterrupted support to the Yemeni people as a part of the Kingdom’s humanitarian position toward the Yemeni people, adding that the center implemented more than 121 projects across the Yemeni governorates, including the two just inaugurated.