  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 32 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

King Salman center opens two new projects in Yemen

ARAB NEWS |
The head of King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid said that the center provides uninterrupted support to the Yemeni people. (SPA)

ADEN: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid on Sunday inaugurated two projects. One program tackles malnutrition among children, and pregnant and nursing mothers. The other will supply water.
Abdul Ilah bin Othman, president of the Khair Coalition for Humanitarian Relief, said that the project tackling malnutrition would cover eight provinces, and targets 348,468 children, nursing and pregnant women.
Water supply projects would be implemented in 15 governorates and entail delivering water to the houses, distributing tanks and other water containers.
The water project will benefit 1.35 million children, 796,011 men and 762,917 women, according to Othman.
Yemen Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Nasser Ba’oom said in a press statement after the inauguration the Kingdom is giving massive support to Yemen that include relief and humanitarian aid through the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid. He said the ministry would implement of support projects in all governorates.
The head of King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid in Aden said that the center provides uninterrupted support to the Yemeni people as a part of the Kingdom’s humanitarian position toward the Yemeni people, adding that the center implemented more than 121 projects across the Yemeni governorates, including the two just inaugurated.

Related Articles

ADEN: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid on Sunday inaugurated two projects. One program tackles malnutrition among children, and pregnant and nursing mothers. The other will supply water.
Abdul Ilah bin Othman, president of the Khair Coalition for Humanitarian Relief, said that the project tackling malnutrition would cover eight provinces, and targets 348,468 children, nursing and pregnant women.
Water supply projects would be implemented in 15 governorates and entail delivering water to the houses, distributing tanks and other water containers.
The water project will benefit 1.35 million children, 796,011 men and 762,917 women, according to Othman.
Yemen Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Nasser Ba’oom said in a press statement after the inauguration the Kingdom is giving massive support to Yemen that include relief and humanitarian aid through the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid. He said the ministry would implement of support projects in all governorates.
The head of King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid in Aden said that the center provides uninterrupted support to the Yemeni people as a part of the Kingdom’s humanitarian position toward the Yemeni people, adding that the center implemented more than 121 projects across the Yemeni governorates, including the two just inaugurated.

Tags: KSRelief Aden Yemen refugees

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Riyadh condemns Assad strikes on aid convoys

RIYADH: The Cabinet, in its weekly meeting Monday, renewed Saudi Arabia’s condemnation of Syrian...

King Salman center opens two new projects in Yemen

ADEN: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid on Sunday inaugurated two projects. One...

Riyadh condemns Assad strikes on aid convoys
King Salman center opens two new projects in Yemen
King Salman lauds Asian leaders’ keenness to bolster bilateral relations
Saudi Shoura asks TVTC to build technology incubators
Makkah governor pledges $20 million to protect endangered heritage sites
Saudi Labor Ministry to deploy 300,000 volunteers under NTP 2020
Latest News
Yemen’s ambassador to the US: ‘Houthis provoking humanitarian disaster’
Daesh militants capture police colonel, 8 other officers in Mosul
Norway happiest place on Earth
Riyadh condemns Assad strikes on aid convoys
Jordan rejects ‘most wanted’ woman’s extradition to US
UN supervision of Yemen port demanded
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR