  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Turkey’s Erdogan says may review ties with Europe after referendum

Middle-East

Turkey’s Erdogan says may review ties with Europe after referendum

Reuters |
A poster of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seen with Suleymaniye mosque in the backround in Istanbul. (AFP)
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said after an April referendum Turkey may review relations with Europe, which he described as ‘fascist and cruel’ and resembling that of the pre-World War Two era.
Turkey and Europe are at loggerheads with Ankara accusing some European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands of applying what it says are ‘Nazi methods’ by banning the rallies of Turkish ministers among expatriate Turks ahead of a key vote that could give Erdogan greater powers.
Turkey will no longer be threatened by the European Union (EU) membership process, Erdogan said and added that, from now on, it will not allow any Europeans on Turkish soil to carry out ‘spying’ under various pretexts.
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said after an April referendum Turkey may review relations with Europe, which he described as ‘fascist and cruel’ and resembling that of the pre-World War Two era.
Turkey and Europe are at loggerheads with Ankara accusing some European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands of applying what it says are ‘Nazi methods’ by banning the rallies of Turkish ministers among expatriate Turks ahead of a key vote that could give Erdogan greater powers.
Turkey will no longer be threatened by the European Union (EU) membership process, Erdogan said and added that, from now on, it will not allow any Europeans on Turkish soil to carry out ‘spying’ under various pretexts.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Turkey’s Erdogan says may review ties with Europe after referendum

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said after an April referendum Turkey may...

Syrian opposition fighters launch offensive on Damascus gateway, retake ground

AMMAN: Syrian opposition fighters stormed a major road junction leading into the heart of Damascus...

Turkey’s Erdogan says may review ties with Europe after referendum
Syrian opposition fighters launch offensive on Damascus gateway, retake ground
Yemen’s ambassador to the US: ‘Houthis provoking humanitarian disaster’
Daesh militants capture police colonel, 8 other officers in Mosul
Jordan rejects ‘most wanted’ woman’s extradition to US
UN supervision of Yemen port demanded
Latest News
Turkey’s Erdogan says may review ties with Europe after referendum
Sterling hits 3- week high as UK inflation passes BoE target
“You know there’s crocs there” says teen bitten after jumping in river
Adobe, Microsoft team up to share sales and marketing data
Gyllenhaal breathes ‘Life’ into alien invasion genre
S. Korea prosecutors grill Park over corruption allegations
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR