Saudi consul-general issues statement on death of Saudi students in Illinois

Saudi Arabia’s consul-general in Houston issued a press statement Monday on the death of two Saudi scholarship students studying at Illinois’ University of Rockford.

Amjad Ali Hassan Balkheir and Mohammed Samir Hassan Mufti were found dead in off-campus accommodation on Sunday.

The consul-general said that he received a phone call from the head of the students club the same day and asked the consulate’s head of legal affairs to travel to Rockford to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the students.

In his statement, he said that, according to preliminary information received from the police, the matter is not being treated as suspicious but the case remains under investigation.

The consulate communicated with the families of the two students and the relevant US authorities to ensure the deceased could be flown back to Saudi Arabia.