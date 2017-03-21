Oman Air launches daily flights between Salalah and Calicut

Oman Air, the national carrier of Oman, has launched a new daily direct flight between Salalah and Calicut (CCJ), Kerala, starting Monday. This is in addition to the service currently operating between Muscat and Calicut (Kozhikode).

It is the latest move in the airline’s ambitious program of fleet and network expansion.

The 3 1/2-hour flight will be operated by a Boeing 737-800.

The existing frequencies between Muscat and Calicut have been increased from one daily to twice daily since February this year.

Oman Air is growing its weekly capacity to India with frequencies increasing on five of the airline’s key Indian destinations. Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad flights have increased from twice daily to three times daily. Calicut flights have increased from once daily to three times daily and Lucknow flights have increased from once daily to twice daily.

The growth in capacity follows the revised flight agreement between the governments of Oman and India in December last year, when the number of weekly seats was increased to 27,405 for both countries, compared to 21,145 seats, an increase of 6,258 seats per week.

Paul Gregorowitsch, CEO of Oman Air, said: “Oman Air is committed to support the economic development of the Dhofar region, which is a key market for us. We are extremely happy to announce this new direct service between Salalah and Calicut. Our valued guests who want to travel between Salalah and Calicut will now enjoy shorter flights as they don’t have to transfer at Muscat airport. We are sure that this route will be received well by the discerning guests.

“More travelers will have the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the Dhofar region with cool and refreshing weather, which contrasts sharply with the hot, dry climate to be found elsewhere in the region. In addition, visitors will also be able to make the most of the region’s renowned hospitality, ancient culture and awe-inspiring landscapes.”

