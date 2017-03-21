Bupa Arabia launches new point of care system

Bupa Arabia for cooperative insurance has launched for the first time in the Kingdom its new point of care (POC) system at various hospitals and clinics. The new system ensures members receive the best health insurance services through the bridging of contentious communication.

Mohamed El-Missaoui, director of operations at Bupa Arabia, said: “The launch of Bupa Arabia’s POC system in various hospitals and clinics in the Kingdom is considered a leap in the customer servicing field. We have created this new system after going through in-depth research to ensure the satisfaction of customers and facilitating the process, while sustaining international standards.”

He added: “The points work in a way that guarantees a seamless and integrated process from the premier point where the member enters the hospital and until the member gets the required treatment. The process also safeguards a transparent relationship where customers can provide their comments, assisting in the continuous improvement of all services provided by Bupa Arabia.”

El-Missaoui said the new system allows for an easier contact with Bupa Arabia’s headquarters, guaranteeing quick responses to questions and required approvals. “It also ensures continuous communication between health care providers and Bupa Arabia, while building prosperous relationships with Bupa Arabia members,” he added.

Bupa Arabia has successfully launched 12-point-of-care locations in hospitals in the Central, Western and Eastern regions of the Kingdom. It plans to cover more locations through steady steps while maintaining good relationships with health care providers. These efforts are aimed at reducing any hardships that could face members undergoing treatments.

