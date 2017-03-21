US group seeks better access to China’s farm goods market

BEIJING: An American business group appealed to China on Tuesday to ease import restrictions on agricultural goods including genetically modified seeds and other biotechnology, highlighting complaints Beijing blocks market access despite its vocal support for free trade.

The American Chamber of Commerce in China wants a quicker review of foreign biotechnology products, an end to restrictions on beef imports and other changes. In a report, the group said that could improve the food supply for China’s consumers and create new opportunities for Chinese and foreign companies.

Chinese leaders have publicly defended free trade in response to US President Donald Trump’s promises to restrict imports. But Tuesday’s report was a reminder of enduring complaints China is the least open major economy.

In a separate segment of the food industry, foreign suppliers are alarmed by Chinese plans to require intensive inspections of imports including low-risk items such as chocolate. The US, the EU and other suppliers worry that could disrupt billions of dollars of trade and are lobbying Beijing to scale back its requirement.

In agriculture, the American chamber cited areas ranging from genetically modified seeds to grain processing in which imports and foreign competitors are banned or sharply restricted.

