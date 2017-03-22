  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Shoura appreciates outcome of King Salman’s Asia tour

ARAB NEWS |
Shoura Council members on Monday discuss the outcome of the king’s Asia tour at the 22nd ordinary session. (SPA)

RIYADH: The Shoura Council expressed appreciation over the outcome of King Salman’s recent tour of Asian countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Japan and China.
The tour reaffirmed the Kingdom’s international position and influence in bringing about peace and security, and in fighting terrorism and extremism, said a statement read by Deputy Speaker Dr. Mohammed Al-Jafri on Monday at the 22nd ordinary session.
Meanwhile, the council approved a number of recommendations proposed by the Committee of Security Affairs, which support the Ministry of National Guard in protecting the country.
The Committee of Economy and Energy called on the Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources to work out a plan to promote the local content of commodities and services, and localize manpower in sectors and companies affiliated with the ministry.
The committee also urged the ministry to increase investments in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the mining and gas sectors, facilitate the issuance of mining licenses and remove obstacles for investors.
The committee called on the ministry to study the reasons for the failure of some strategic industrial projects working under the umbrella of the National Program for the Development of Industrial Compounds.
One member stressed the importance of keeping the Saudi production quota in the international oil market, and another said as oil and mining are the biggest sectors in the Kingdom, the ministry should provide more support in employing Saudis in these sectors.

