  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Media
  • Emirates responds to US electronics ban with new advert

Media

Emirates responds to US electronics ban with new advert

Arab News |
The video was well-received online. (Photo courtesy: instagram.com/emirates)

DUBAI: Following the US’ ban on allowing passengers from a handful of Middle Eastern and North African countries to pack large electronic devices in their carry-on luggage, Dubai’s Emirates Airline took to its Instagram page with a slick new advert.
Within hours of the ban being enforced by the airline, it attempted to turn the measure – which states that anything larger than a smartphone must be packed into checked luggage – into a selling point.
“Who needs laptops and tablets anyway?” the advert reads, before cutting to a shot of Hollywood star Jennifer Anniston playing video games on the in-flight entertainment system.
The advert with Anniston is not new, having been released in October 2016, but the repackaged clip is.
The advert ends with an image of an Emirates Airline plane flying high, with the caption “let us entertain you.”
The video was well-received online, with a slew of commenters praising the airline on the advert.
“Creative in such short notice! Kudos,” one user commented.
“Smooth reaction on the recent electronic ban! Well done @emirates” said another.

Let us entertain you.

A post shared by Emirates (@emirates) on

The UK is set to follow up the American ban with a move of its’ own.
A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said that there would be curbs on electronic items in the main cabin on flights from six countries in the Middle East. The foreign office said the measures would be implemented by March 25.

Related Articles

DUBAI: Following the US’ ban on allowing passengers from a handful of Middle Eastern and North African countries to pack large electronic devices in their carry-on luggage, Dubai’s Emirates Airline took to its Instagram page with a slick new advert.
Within hours of the ban being enforced by the airline, it attempted to turn the measure – which states that anything larger than a smartphone must be packed into checked luggage – into a selling point.
“Who needs laptops and tablets anyway?” the advert reads, before cutting to a shot of Hollywood star Jennifer Anniston playing video games on the in-flight entertainment system.
The advert with Anniston is not new, having been released in October 2016, but the repackaged clip is.
The advert ends with an image of an Emirates Airline plane flying high, with the caption “let us entertain you.”
The video was well-received online, with a slew of commenters praising the airline on the advert.
“Creative in such short notice! Kudos,” one user commented.
“Smooth reaction on the recent electronic ban! Well done @emirates” said another.

Let us entertain you.

A post shared by Emirates (@emirates) on

The UK is set to follow up the American ban with a move of its’ own.
A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said that there would be curbs on electronic items in the main cabin on flights from six countries in the Middle East. The foreign office said the measures would be implemented by March 25.

Tags: Emirates Emirates Airline United States Donald Trump US electronics ban

Comments

MORE FROM Media

‘Fox & Friends’ the morning show of choice for Donald Trump

NEW YORK: “Fox...

Emirates responds to US electronics ban with new advert

DUBAI: Following the US’ ban on allowing passengers from a handful of Middle Eastern and North...

‘Fox & Friends’ the morning show of choice for Donald Trump
Emirates responds to US electronics ban with new advert
Google sorry for adverts alongside extremist content
Vogue Arabia looks to build bridges for ‘misunderstood’ Middle East
SRMG chairman tours National Press Club, Foreign Press Center
Sayidaty wins 8 honors at Middle East Digital Media Awards
Latest News
Lindsay Lohan is back with a new reality prank show
US bans electronic devices on flights from eight Middle Eastern countries
‘Fox & Friends’ the morning show of choice for Donald Trump
33 dead in US-led air strike on north Syria: monitor
Why is the latest iPhone red? The symbolic meaning behind Apple’s newest color
South Korea gets set to start salvage of submerged ferry
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR