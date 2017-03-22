Why is the latest iPhone red? The symbolic meaning behind Apple’s newest color

  • Search form

Apple announced that it is introducing red iPhones. (Photo courtesy: Apple.com)

DUBAI: Apple announced Tuesday it is introducing red iPhones and cutting prices on two iPad models.
The newly-revealed red color iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus is the sixth color in the range, after jet black, black, silver, gold and rose gold.
The shade is part of Apple's Product Red line, which donates to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS.
According to Apple, the color is symbolic of AIDS awareness.
"100% of all money raised by Red goes directly to Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants that provide testing, counseling, treatment and prevention programs with a specific focus on eliminating transmission of the virus from moms to their babies," Apple wrote on its website. "Since it was founded in 2006, Red has generated more than $465 million for the Global Fund, with more than $130 million from Apple alone."
Apple is cutting prices on two iPad models and introducing red iPhones, but the company held back on updating its higher-end iPad Pro tablets.

A much-speculated 10.5-inch iPad Pro didn't materialize, nor did new versions of existing sizes in the Pro lineup, which is aimed at businesses and creative professionals. The new devices are mostly refreshes of existing models. Apple unveiled them through press releases Tuesday rather than a staged event, as it typically does for bigger product releases.

(With the Associated Press)

