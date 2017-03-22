Lindsay Lohan is back with a new reality prank show

DUBAI: Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan is back with a new reality TV show based on pranking contestants via their social media accounts.

The “Mean Girls” actress is returning to the spotlight after a hiatus in London with a brand new show called “The Anti-Social Network.”

In the show, Lohan will prank contestants by setting up three challenges on their social media accounts. If they step up and perform the dares, they will win a prize.

“I love social media. I mean, I am social media. Everybody knows you should never leave your phone lying around, especially near me,” the 30-year-old actress teases in a promo released Tuesday.

The promo showcases a typical episode of the show, with a contestant carrying out three embarrassing dares – including posing in the nude for an art class – in order to win big.

According to the promo, hidden cameras are used to film the cringe-worthy action.

“I decided to dare people to really question how much their social media is worth,” Lohan says in the video.

In recent months, Lohan has shown interest in Islam – telling a Kuwaiti talk show host she has read passages of the Qur’an — and has also spent time with Syrian refugees in Turkey.

Lohan is yet to reveal the details of the show’s release date or where it will be aired.

