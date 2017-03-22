Fans raise eyebrows as hit Mariah Carey song turned into animated film

  • Search form

Arab News |
Mariah Carey announced the news on Tuesday to her 17.6 million followers on Twitter. (Photo courtesy: Twitter)

DUBAI: It is one of the most popular Christmas tunes of all time and now Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” is being turned into an animated film.
Carey announced the news on Tuesday to her 17.6 million followers on Twitter.
“My song is becoming a movie! You’re the first to hear about this exciting news,” she wrote.
A special Twitter account for the movie was set up in November 2016 and features a trailer which focuses on Carey, lying in a festive outfit on a white sofa with a small dog.

The early announcement left some fans confused.
“Buzzing for this but I don’t get it,” one Twitter user wrote.
Another commented: “Only Mariah could announce a Xmas movie in march!“
The movie is set to be released at the end of 2017, to coincide with the festive period, and is being produced by Universal Studios Home Entertainment.
The song was released in 1994 and has since sold more than 14 million copies.
In 2016, it was the year’s most streamed holiday single, the BBC reported Tuesday.

