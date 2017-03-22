Fire damages 15th century Ottoman mosque in Greece

  • Search form

The Celebi Sultan Mehmed Mosque also known as the Bayezid Mosque in Greece. (Social media)

GREECE: Authorities say an overnight fire has severely damaged an early 15th century Ottoman mosque that was undergoing restoration work in northeastern Greece.
Firefighters say the blaze broke out early Wednesday in the Bayezid Mosque, also known as the Celebi Sultan Mehmed Mosque, considered one of the most important monuments of its kind in the region.
Regional fire chief Nathanail Rigas says the mosque’s wooden ceiling has been destroyed. Although the blaze was extinguished, firefighters continue efforts to ensure the building’s minaret does not collapse. The mosque is located in the town of Didymoteicho.
Rigas says there is no indication of arson, and that fire investigators will examine the interior when it became feasible to enter the building.

