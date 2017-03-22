  • Search form

  Colin Kaepernick donates $50,000 to Meals on Wheels

Colin Kaepernick donates $50,000 to Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels has confirmed a $50,000 donation from former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
The group that provides food for seniors in need thanked Kaepernick for his donation on Tuesday. It came a day after President Donald Trump took a swipe Kaepernick during a campaign-style rally in Kentucky by taking credit for the lack of suitors for the free agent. Kaepernick's refusal to stand for "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of 49ers games last season as a protest of police treatment of minorities became a topic of national debate.
Meals on Wheels faces a sharp funding cut under Trump's proposed budget.
Kaepernick is also promoting a campaign to raise millions of dollars for drought relief in Somalia.
