Make Pakistan cradle of peace, progress

On the auspicious occasion of Pakistan Day, I wish to greet the entire nation. Each year, the day serves to remind us to nurture and uphold those ideals, principles and lofty goals that inspired Muslims of the subcontinent to forge unity in their ranks and become one to realize their dream.

On this day, 79 years ago, Muslims of the subcontinent through their collective will expressed unshakeable resolve to carve out a separate homeland for themselves wherein they could fashion their lives in accordance with their own traditions, mores, values and culture. Through their indefatigable struggle, unparalleled commitment and with the blessings of Almighty Allah they achieved their objective within a short span of seven years.

Let us pay tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and other founding fathers, who through their unwavering resolve, iron will and unprecedented commitment to their cause brought the Muslims of the subcontinent on one platform and created a separate homeland for them.

The Quaid-e-Azam and our forefathers had envisaged a democratic and pluralistic state where constitutionalism and rule of law would reign supreme and where minorities would enjoy equal rights and opportunities. Let us remind ourselves on this day that Pakistan was created as a result of a democratic struggle and its survival and wellbeing also depends on democracy. I am confident that the Parliament, the people and all institutions will work in harmony to this end.

While commemorating this day with traditional zeal and zest, let us also pause and reflect on our achievements and challenges. The menace of extremism and terrorism had threatened to shake the very fabric of our society but it is very heartening to note that, under a decision of the government of Pakistan, the law-enforcement agencies with the complete backing of the brave people of the country have greatly overcome this scourge and are committed to completely uproot it. Let us resolve to nurture values of tolerance, harmony and respect for dissent in our society for lasting peace in our country.

Pakistan’s economy is on the rise and is poised to become a regional economic power. the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, a manifestation of deepening bilateral relations between Pakistan and China, has the potential to change the fate of the region in terms of socioeconomic development. The mega project, once completed, will usher in prosperity and progress not only in Pakistan but also in the whole region.

It is indeed a matter of satisfaction that the nation is striving to address various challenges under a democratic dispensation. I am confident that our collective efforts marked by patriotism, sincerity, commitment and honesty would help us in steering this country toward greater prosperity and glory.

Let us express our firm resolve to continue nourishing the legacy and heritage bequeathed to us by our founding fathers and by following in their footsteps make our country a cradle of peace, progress and stability.

