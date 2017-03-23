  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 35 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • KSRelief signs program to treat dengue fever cases in Yemeni provinces

Saudi Arabia

KSRelief signs program to treat dengue fever cases in Yemeni provinces

ARAB NEWS |
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabia, general supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid, signs a program to treat dengue fever cases in Yemeni provinces. (SPA)

RIYADH: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid has signed here an executive program agreement with Al-Awn Foundation for Development for the treatment of dengue fever cases in six Yemeni provinces, Saudi Press Agency said.
Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabia, adviser at the Royal Court and general supervisor of the Center, and Abdul-Ilah Salem bin Mahfouz, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Al-Awn Foundation, signed the agreement.
The deal is to fund health and environmental programs in six Yemeni provinces including Taiz, Hadramaut, Shabwa, Hodeidah, Aden and Lahj.
The program complements other executive programs funded by the center inside and outside Yemen in conjunction with the Yemeni Health Ministry and local and international partners.
The center wants its humanitarian and relief programs include all fields and that international standards be applied in these two areas based on the needs in coordination with the Yemen authorities.
Mahfouz said the program covers combating dengue fever in a number in Yemeni provinces with populations over more than 10 million people.
He said the King Salman Center will jointly work with Al-Awn Foundation, Yemeni Health Ministry and the World Health Organization (WHO) to make a survey on the infected areas and determine work specifics.

 

Related Articles

RIYADH: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid has signed here an executive program agreement with Al-Awn Foundation for Development for the treatment of dengue fever cases in six Yemeni provinces, Saudi Press Agency said.
Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabia, adviser at the Royal Court and general supervisor of the Center, and Abdul-Ilah Salem bin Mahfouz, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Al-Awn Foundation, signed the agreement.
The deal is to fund health and environmental programs in six Yemeni provinces including Taiz, Hadramaut, Shabwa, Hodeidah, Aden and Lahj.
The program complements other executive programs funded by the center inside and outside Yemen in conjunction with the Yemeni Health Ministry and local and international partners.
The center wants its humanitarian and relief programs include all fields and that international standards be applied in these two areas based on the needs in coordination with the Yemen authorities.
Mahfouz said the program covers combating dengue fever in a number in Yemeni provinces with populations over more than 10 million people.
He said the King Salman Center will jointly work with Al-Awn Foundation, Yemeni Health Ministry and the World Health Organization (WHO) to make a survey on the infected areas and determine work specifics.

 

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Shoura asks GACA to make Saudi airports among top ranks globally

RIYADH: The Shoura Council asked the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) Wednesday to...

Crown prince presides over Civil Defense Council meeting

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammad bin Naif presided over the 9th meeting of the Civil Defense Council,...

Shoura asks GACA to make Saudi airports among top ranks globally
Crown prince presides over Civil Defense Council meeting
Prince Miteb opens Patient Safety Forum at National Guard
KSRelief signs program to treat dengue fever cases in Yemeni provinces
IDB Public-Private Partnership Forum held in Riyadh
Young Saudi nurses struggle with expectations versus reality of the job
Latest News
Two Arab News columnists recall Parliament building lockdown
Khamenei: Gender equality ‘Zionist plot’
‘Stability’ zones on the table at Trump’s first anti-Daesh summit
Shoura asks GACA to make Saudi airports among top ranks globally
Crown prince presides over Civil Defense Council meeting
Prince Miteb opens Patient Safety Forum at National Guard
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR