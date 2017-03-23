KSRelief signs program to treat dengue fever cases in Yemeni provinces

RIYADH: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid has signed here an executive program agreement with Al-Awn Foundation for Development for the treatment of dengue fever cases in six Yemeni provinces, Saudi Press Agency said.

Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabia, adviser at the Royal Court and general supervisor of the Center, and Abdul-Ilah Salem bin Mahfouz, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Al-Awn Foundation, signed the agreement.

The deal is to fund health and environmental programs in six Yemeni provinces including Taiz, Hadramaut, Shabwa, Hodeidah, Aden and Lahj.

The program complements other executive programs funded by the center inside and outside Yemen in conjunction with the Yemeni Health Ministry and local and international partners.

The center wants its humanitarian and relief programs include all fields and that international standards be applied in these two areas based on the needs in coordination with the Yemen authorities.

Mahfouz said the program covers combating dengue fever in a number in Yemeni provinces with populations over more than 10 million people.

He said the King Salman Center will jointly work with Al-Awn Foundation, Yemeni Health Ministry and the World Health Organization (WHO) to make a survey on the infected areas and determine work specifics.